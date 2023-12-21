Missouri State student expelled, charged with making terroristic threats online

A 50-year-old Springfield man is behind bars after Missouri State University administrators told police the former student sent them a series of threatening emails that referenced mass shootings.

The former student, who was expelled from the school after the string of incidents that began in February, is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony. He was in Greene County jail Wednesday on $10,000 bond.

The man was put on a 96-hour psychiatric hold earlier this year after claiming school employees had sent "undercover agents" to his home to poison him, according to a police report. His alleged threats and erratic behavior appear to have worsened and he was expelled in late September.

Police said MSU shut down its Dean of Student's Offices on Nov. 8 as the result of the man's continued online threats to multiple school employees, which displaced 14 staffers and enhanced school security.

"Over time, (he) became paranoid, claiming he was being discriminated against due to the fact he was a veteran," Springfield Police Department detective Daniel Rankey wrote in his police report.

What prompted the shutdown?

Several weeks after his expulsion, the former student, a convicted felon with a lengthy and wide-ranging criminal history, sent his alleged threats to multiple employees in early November. Some were transcribed in the police report, including:

"I’m coming for you (expletive) and there’s nothing you can do to stop it."

“Who so ever shall taketh from me, I shall take from thee (its only fair after all).”

"If you all think for one second you’re going to get away with what you’ve done to me. (Expletive), think again."

"These (expletives) are still following me, (expletive). You, you're first. Again if that’s as far as itgets, I’ll be happy”.

“I’m sick (expletive). What’s been done to my body, someone has to atone.”

Police did not name the MSU employee and administrators who were threatened because they are witnesses in the case. Although the man is named in court documents, the News-Leader is not identifying him here due to the allegations of mental illness but deemed the charges of public interest due to the nature of the alleged threats and disruption at the university.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: MSU student expelled, charged with making terroristic threats