Missouri Supreme Court to decide constitutionality of state’s harassment statute

Missouri’s highest court will soon decide whether the state’s harassment statute is too broad and as such violates rights protected by the Constitution.

Missouri’s seven-justice bench heard oral arguments last week in a case that could narrow what qualifies as harassment in the state.

The case stems from a conviction in Greene County. Joshua Collins, 41 of Springfield, was convicted in 2017 of domestic assault in the fourth degree and sentenced to probation with a requirement that he wear an alcohol monitoring device.

When his parole officer discovered that Collins had been drinking, she contacted him. Collins, who was believed to be upset by the parameters of his probation, allegedly told his parole officer that he had been checking up on her social media accounts like she had to check up on him.

When the parole officer checked her social media account, she discovered messages from Collins that accused her sons of selling drugs and her daughter of performing sexual acts. The next day she also discovered a voicemail from Collins stating that he wanted to talk to her son about selling meth and her other son about being a “date raper," according to the arguments before the court last week.

The parole officer reported the communications, and Collins was charged with first-degree harassment and tampering with a judicial officer; however, Collins pushed back against the charges claiming they were “unconstitutionally broad” and violated his rights against double jeopardy. A circuit court judge dismissed the motion, and Collins was convicted by a jury of second-degree harassment and tampering with a judicial officer. He was sentenced to two years behind bars and appealed the conviction.

During the oral arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court last week, Christian Lehmberg, a public defender who represented Collins, said the state’s law “chills” First Amendment-protected speech.

“Point one of this case is unique because it is not about my client, Joshua Collins, and his actions,” Lehmberg said. “Instead, it’s about all citizens of Missouri.”

Story continues

More: Missouri Supreme Court says recording with attorney can be used against Ozark County murder suspect Rebecca Ruud

Lehmberg argued that as it was written now, the state’s second-degree harassment statute — which reads, “a person commits the offense of harassment in the second degree if he or she, without good cause, engages in any act with the purpose to cause emotional distress to another person” — is not limited to “true threats or fighting words” and violates freedom of speech.

Lehmberg said additionally that as written the harassment statute covers actions and communications, while most harassment laws only apply to acts that cause the recipient distress. He said this fact makes the statute too broad and called for the justices to narrow the statute.

On the other hand, Garrick Aplin who was arguing for the state, said that the statute

prohibits communications “that are made without good cause,” and those that are intended “to cause emotional distress to another person.”

Aplin said that as such those types of communications are not constitutionally protected by the First Amendment.

“The United States Supreme Court has held that unprotected speech includes insulting words, which by their very utterance inflict injury,” Aplin said.

Lehmberg pushed back on those ideas though, claiming that in this case, the offended party was a semi-public official and not afforded the exact same protections as a “private citizen.”

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, (417) 597-7663 or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri Supreme Court to decide constitutionality of harassment law