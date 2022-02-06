Missouri Supreme Court will hear challenge to state gun law nullifying federal statutes

The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a Missouri law passed last year that nullifies some federal gun laws and has been criticized by law enforcement as making it more difficult to prosecute violent crime.

The hearing follows a ruling by a Cole County judge last year that the law would be allowed to stand, despite an attempt to block it by the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County. Called the "Second Amendment Preservation Act" by its supporters, the law declares certain federal firearms statutes "invalid" and fines law enforcement officers who enforce them.

Those counties appealed the judge's ruling to the state's high court and will again argue against the law's constitutionality and ask the bench to block the law. They have said the law as written is unclear, leads to lawsuits and dissuades law enforcement from pursuing gun crime investigations.

The state argues the law is necessary to preempt any attempts by the Biden administration to enforce new gun control measures, and that counties had "gone for the jugular" and attempted to have the entire law blocked rather than clarified.

A federal law enforcement officer based in Kansas City has previously testified that the law had prompted a number of state and local officers to pull out of task forces dedicated to investigating violent crime and gun use. The Missouri Police Chiefs Association and the U.S. Department of Justice have both opposed the law.

The law's original sponsors in Jefferson City are both from southwest Missouri. Rep. Jered Taylor of Republic and Sen. Eric Burlison of Battlefield, both Republicans, have maintained the law will hold up in court. In a 60 Minutes segment about the law aired last year, they said that the law has plenty of support among law enforcement.

"I think that the dust needs to settle," Burlison said in that interview. "Any bill that comes out, originally there might be ambiguity from understanding what the intent of the bill was. Our intention is to make certain that law enforcement is not hindered in any way."

Burlison is proposing a new bill this legislative session that would expand the right to shoot and kill someone in the name of self-defense, which several law enforcement groups also oppose and which was called the "Make Murder Legal Act" by one prosecutor testifying last week.

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments on the law Monday at 1:30 p.m.

