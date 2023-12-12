Missouri teen killed in hunting incident remembered for joy he brought others

WINFIELD, Mo. – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Missouri Department of Conservation in investigating a shooting death at the Ted Shanks Conservation Area Sunday. Authorities identified the victim as Trent Busch, 18, of Winfield.

Investigators said Busch died from a gunshot wound while duck hunting. Preliminary findings indicate the shooting was an accident with no malicious intent.

Busch was a senior at Winfield High School. The school’s principal, Jill Johler, described the teen as a sparkling star who made her laugh every day and those around him smile.

“He was just one of those children who brought light to the building,” said Johler. “He’s just beloved by his friends and by us.”

She said the school offered additional counseling and a safe space for any students or staff in need of additional support. Busch was a senior and spent half of his school days in a welding program.

Archdiocese of St. Louis prepares to announce school closures

“He could overcome any challenges that were put in his way,” said Johler. “He did so with great force and determination.”

She added that Busch’s family wants others to know their loved one died doing something he loved and hopes there will also be support for those who were with him.

A Missouri Department of Conservation official said Busch was with a group of friends but added that it’s too soon to release specifics about what happened. He said that even though the shooting appears to be a tragic accident, the investigation is continuing.

A visitation is planned for Friday, December 15, from 4–9 p.m. at Winfield Primary School. A church service will be held Saturday, December 16 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception-Old Monroe.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.