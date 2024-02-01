Missouri Tigers assistant coach David ‘Dickey’ Nutt shares cancer diagnosis

Missouri men’s basketball assistant coach David “Dickey” Nutt announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

He is undergoing treatment and will have reshaped responsibilities as he begins chemotherapy, he said on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He expects to make a “full recovery.”

“After a recent checkup, I was diagnosed with cancer and will begin chemotherapy treatment in Columbia early next week,” Nutt said in a message posted on X. “I have a great team of family, friends, colleagues, student-athletes and doctors surrounding me and since it is believed to be found very early, we are optimistic that I will have a full recovery.

“I want to encourage everyone to get regular screenings for early detection and to get educated on potential risks and warning signs. I look forward to returning to Mizzou basketball and will be cheering the team on and scouting opponents until then. Miz!”

Wrote Tigers head coach Dennis Gates on social media, in responding to that message: “With you every step of the way, Coach! We love you!”

A fairly recent addition to the Missouri basketball staff in April of 2022, Nutt previously spent 19 seasons as a Division I head coach between stints at Arkansas State and Southeast Missouri State.

He has more than 30 years of coaching experience and was with the Tigers for last season’s NCAA Tournament berth.

Nutt and Gates previously worked together on staffs at Florida State and Cleveland State.