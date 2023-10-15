Missouri Tigers return to AP Top 25, while KU football exits rankings after OSU loss

Missouri returned to the Associated Press football poll at No. 20 Sunday following a road victory against Kentucky, while Kansas exited the top 25 rankings following its loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Kansas State, meanwhile — which started the season ranked No. 16 but fell out of the poll after a 30-27 road loss to Missouri on Sept. 16 — was not ranked and received no mention in the “others receiving votes” category. The Wildcats earned a 38-21 win at Texas Tech and improved to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big 12.

KU (5-2, 2-2 Big 12), following its 39-32 loss at Oklahoma State, received two votes in the others receiving votes category.

MU (6-1, 2-1 SEC) was ranked as high as No. 21 prior to a 10-point loss to LSU on Oct. 7 in Columbia. The Tigers last week were the first team in the others receiving votes category, now moving up after their 38-21 win in Lexington, Kentucky.

KU was ranked No. 23 a week ago prior to its defeat in Stillwater.

Georgia is No 1 followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 North Carolina.

Missouri will meet South Carolina at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, in Columbia. K-State will take on TCU at 6 p.m., Saturday, in Manhattan.

KU, which has a bye week, will play host to Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Jayhawks are still hoping for the return of starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who did not play in Stillwater.