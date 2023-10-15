Missouri Tigers return to AP Top 25, while KU football exits rankings after OSU loss

Gary Bedore
·1 min read
Missouri returned to the Associated Press football poll at No. 20 Sunday following a road victory against Kentucky, while Kansas exited the top 25 rankings following its loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Kansas State, meanwhile — which started the season ranked No. 16 but fell out of the poll after a 30-27 road loss to Missouri on Sept. 16 — was not ranked and received no mention in the “others receiving votes” category. The Wildcats earned a 38-21 win at Texas Tech and improved to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big 12.

KU (5-2, 2-2 Big 12), following its 39-32 loss at Oklahoma State, received two votes in the others receiving votes category.

MU (6-1, 2-1 SEC) was ranked as high as No. 21 prior to a 10-point loss to LSU on Oct. 7 in Columbia. The Tigers last week were the first team in the others receiving votes category, now moving up after their 38-21 win in Lexington, Kentucky.

KU was ranked No. 23 a week ago prior to its defeat in Stillwater.

Georgia is No 1 followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 North Carolina.

Missouri will meet South Carolina at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, in Columbia. K-State will take on TCU at 6 p.m., Saturday, in Manhattan.

KU, which has a bye week, will play host to Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Jayhawks are still hoping for the return of starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who did not play in Stillwater.

