Missouri town decides to keep ‘Savages’ mascot, ditch logo

·2 min read

SAVANNAH, Mo. (AP) — Leaders of a nearly all-white northwest Missouri school district have narrowly voted to keep the high school's “Savages” nickname but will phase out the use of Native American imagery.

The Savannah R-3 Board of Education's 4-3 vote on Tuesday night came after months of dueling petitions and heated debates over the mascot and amid a national movement calling for racial justice, the Maryville Daily Forum reports.

“Thank you, Lord,” outgoing Board President Stancy Bond said after the meeting. “It has not been really a fun discussion. Both sides are very passionate about their opinion and both sides have great points, but ultimately I think we’ve made a great decision and we’ve made a compromise and that’s what it’s all about.”

Savannah, a town of about 5,000 residents about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Kansas City, was built on land that once belonged to several Native American tribes. The logo, versions of which date back to the 1930s, features the head of a Native American with a partially painted face and a feather in his hair.

Activists, including those who petitioned the board last summer to change the mascot, hoped to have the name and image eradicated. Nearly 350 people commented in writing.

“It’s embarrassing for me to explain the mascot to friends and they are often appalled that this hasn’t already been changed," wrote Zachary Beattie, a 2010 graduate. “The need for this change has become abundantly clear."

But many residents wanted nothing to change, and board member Dyann Duncan walked out of the meeting after failing to stop the removal of Native American imagery. She declined to discuss the issue Wednesday with The Associated Press.

The measure calls for preserving “school artifacts,” while using the new logo “whenever financially possible.” The phase-out will start at the beginning of the next school year.

District spokeswoman Jess Gillett told the AP that the board will meet again Monday to discuss new imagery to accompany the Savages name.

Recommended Stories

  • Many say now is the time to fight racial bias in foster care

    Systemic racism is a major reason why. “I removed probably about 100 kids from their homes in the 15 months I was an investigator … a lot of them were children of color,” said Williams, who's now a vice president of one of the largest adoption and foster care agencies in the United States. Bias and racism are widespread in the child welfare system.

  • George Floyd associate invokes 5th Amendment, will not testify in Chauvin trial

    Morries Hall, one of the passengers in George Floyd's car before his arrest, will not testify in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after being permitted to invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.Why it matters: The presiding judge denied the defense's subpoena of Morries Hall, thwarting their hopes of shedding more light on Floyd's past drug use. Chauvin's lawyers have sought to argue that Floyd's opioid use may have contributed to heart failure and ultimately his death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “If Mr. Hall puts himself in that car, he exposes himself to constructive possession charges," argued Adrienne Cousins, Hall's attorney.“I am fearful of criminal charges going forward. I have open charges that are not settled yet," Hall told the judge. The big picture: Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, previously testified that Hall had sold drugs to Floyd in the past, per the New York Times. At the time of Floyd's death, there were already outstanding warrants out for Hall's arrest on "felony possession of a firearm, felony domestic assault and felony drug possession," according to the Times.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Teacher who used racial slur next to Tupac photo put on administrative leave in Texas

    The school district deemed the language “inappropriate and offensive.”

  • Prosecutor Knocks Defense Expert's Claim That Deadly Force Not Used In George Floyd Arrest

    Barry Brodd, a use-of-force consultant, also denied that officer Derek Chauvin's knee was ever on Floyd's neck.

  • Texas power grid calls off appeal to conserve electricity

    Texas’ power grid manager called off its appeal to conserve electricity hours after putting customers on notice about higher-than-expected demand. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced late Tuesday night that residents and businesses could go back to regular power use after the grid averted an emergency. There were no notable power outages.

  • Iran's supreme leader: Vienna offers 'not worth looking at'

    Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers at talks in Vienna to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal as “not worth looking at,” attempting to pressure world powers after an attack on the country's main nuclear enrichment site. The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in the Islamic Republic, came after a day that saw Iran's president similarly ratchet up pressure over the accord. European powers meanwhile warned Tehran of a planned formal round of negotiations its actions were “particularly regrettable” and “dangerous.”

  • Oakland City Council restores $10M in funding to police, fire depts

    Chief Leronne Armstrong argues the 'tremendous increase' in violence in the city of Oakland has 'contributed to the great need for additional police resources.'

  • A California police department fired an officer who is a former Proud Boy. He says it's unfair and he never saw 'anything that was anti-race' while he was affiliated with the group.

    "Such ideology, behavior, and affiliations have no place in law enforcement and will not be tolerated," Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

  • An asteroid just came 'exceptionally close' to hitting Earth

    No need for Bruce Willis on this asteroid. 2021 GW4 passed by Earth on Monday, 12,000 miles away from the planet's surface.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Biden to address U.S. Congress as lawmakers consider infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will speak to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on April 28, accepting an invitation from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat. "The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to address a Joint Session of Congress on April 28, the night before his 100th day in office," the White House said in a prepared statement. The speech will give Biden, 78, an opportunity to deliver a sales pitch to millions of Americans for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, which is the subject of a partisan debate in Congress.

  • McConnell condemns Biden's 'clumsy' plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 as a 'grave mistake'

    Republicans had mixed reactions to Biden's decision. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he's "glad the troops are coming home."

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Johnson & Johnson 'pause' adds new wrinkle in Biden's vaccination plans

    Just days after Johnson & Johnson announced that 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine had been contaminated at a Baltimore plant, federal officials recommended that states stop using that vaccine altogether, citing reports of blood clots.

  • NAACP calls to end qualified immunity in Virginia after police officer pepper-sprayed Black and Latino Army officer

    A Virginia police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer during a traffic stop in December has been fired.

  • Exclusive: Toshiba CEO faced board ouster before $20 billion buyout offer - sources

    Toshiba board members planned to oust CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani before CVC Capital Partners launched a $20 billion buyout bid last week, telling him the day before the offer was announced they would replace him, people familiar with the matter said. Two members of Toshiba Corp's nomination committee, including board chairman Osamu Nagayama, met Kurumatani, himself a former CVC executive, and told him they intended to look for a new chief executive, three of the people said. While the board had not formally started the process of replacing Kurumatani, the plan was already in motion, the three said.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Prince Philip: The Vanuatu tribes mourning the death of their 'god'

    As Britain grieves his death, so do some Pacific tribespeople who revere him as a spiritual figure.