A Missouri twin-dome house inspired by sci-fi is on the market for $350,000. Take a look inside.

The exterior of the dome house. Billie Barnes/Remax of Sedalia

A twin-dome house with five bedrooms in Otterville, Missouri, is on the market for $348,421.

Michael Van Devender, the owner, says that his love for science fiction inspired the design of the home.

The walls of the house are nearly 10 inches thick and comprise three layers: concrete, foam, and rubber.

A twin-dome house, out in the fields of Missouri, is on the market for $348,42. It looks like it belongs to the future — or in outer space.

The windows of the dome house. Billie Barnes/Remax of Sedalia

And it's no coincidence — the owner is a huge fan of science fiction.

"In sci-fi, what are the homes of the future? Domes," Michael Van Devender, the owner, told Insider. "Turns out that's not fantasy either — they're actually superior to traditional housing in a myriad of ways."

When it came to building their family home, Van Devender, a software engineer, and his wife, a systems analyst, collaborated on its design.

"My wife and I spent several years tossing ideas back and forth, researching, sketching plans, soliciting help from family, friends, and experts, all of which gradually coalesced into the design of the house you see now," Van Devender said.

The walls of the twin-dome house comprise three layers: concrete on the inside, foam in the middle, and thick, rubbery skin on the outside. It is reinforced with steel bars.

The primary living area. Billie Barnes/Remax of Sedalia

The composition of the dome was designed by Monolithic, a Texas-based company that specializes in constructing domes, Ven Devender said.

The layered walls of the twin-dome home are almost 10 inches thick, he said.

The house is also energy-efficient. A monolithic dome "uses about 50% less energy for heating and cooling than a same-size, conventionally constructed building," according to the company's website.

"It keeps its temperature very well, no matter the weather, which translates into tiny utility bills," Van Devender added. "The thickness of the walls makes for a very quiet house, and there's basically no maintenance required."

Building the twin-dome house took about 9 months, Van Devender said.

Story continues

The open-concept kitchen. Billie Barnes/Remax of Sedalia

"We bought the land a year before we started building. We were still refining the design, so it wasn't hard to rearrange the layout a bit to suit the land and utilities," Van Devender said.

The five-bedroom home in Otterville was completed in 2016, per the listing.

Due to the shape of the dome, the interiors have curved walls and ceilings. The two domes are joined together: A corridor runs through the smaller dome, flanked on both sides by rooms, and opens up to the open-plan kitchen and living areas in the larger dome.

The shape of the building and the strength of the concrete and rebar, make the home resilient against dangerous weather, Van Devender said.

The kitchen. Billie Barnes/Remax of Sedalia

Tornadoes are common in the Midwest, but the domes are a "great place to hunker down if needed," per the listing.

While Van Devender says that he did not experience any tornadoes, he did encounter a microburst — a sudden strong downdraft from a thunderstorm — not long after moving in.

"It uprooted a tree in our backyard, ruined the roof of the neighbor's house, and tore another property's large steel barn apart, stabbing its metal panels into the ground over a wide area," he added. "Our dome was right in the line of fire, but the only damage was a knocked-over AC unit."

Van Devender is selling the house now as he and his family have relocated to Arkansas to be closer to other family members.

One of the rooms of the house. Shane Weber

"Both of our jobs went fully remote, and when our third child was on the way we decided to move closer to family. It was the right choice, but we still all miss the dome," Van Devender said.

Houses in Otterville, Missouri, have a median listing home price of $140,000, per data from real-estate platform Realtor.com

There are four single-family homes for sale in the area, with prices ranging from $87,000 to $385,000. The twin dome house is the second most expensive listing in the area, and it is also the biggest lot — encompassing over six acres.

Billie Barnes with Remax of Sedalia holds the listing.

The ideal buyer would be someone who works remotely and is looking for a secure and peaceful space to live, Van Devender said.

One of the bathrooms in the house. Billie Barnes/Remax of Sedalia

The house is equipped with high-speed fiber-optic internet and Ethernet, making it easy for remote workers to work from home, Van Devender said.

"Those that are looking to live off the land will appreciate the orchard and rich soil. There is also a forest full of deer and a fenced area for chickens and goats," he added.

Van Devender hopes the next owner will love the twin-dome house as much as he and his family did.

The domes as viewed from above. Shane Weber

"Our two oldest kids regularly ask when we can visit it again or build a new one," Van Devender said. "My wife and I joke that we would've taken it with us if we could. As soon as this one sells, we're building another dome."

Read the original article on Insider