Missouri university president on leave as calls for removal mount after admin’s death

Lincoln University of Missouri has placed its president on paid leave as he faces calls to resign, while an outside firm investigates allegations of personnel issues after the death of a top administrator, Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey.

Lincoln, one of the state’s two historically black colleges or universities (HBCUs), announced in a statement on Friday that President John B. Moseley had volunteered to be placed on leave while a review is conducted. The university, it said, has hired a third-party expert to investigate recently raised concerns about policy violations.

The announcement comes as many students and alumni are demanding Moseley’s removal following the death this week of Candia-Bailey, who graduated from Lincoln in 1998 and has served as vice president for student affairs since May. Monica Graham — who said she has been close friends with Candia-Bailey since attending Lincoln together in the 1990s — told The Star she died by suicide, something that other news outlets have reported, citing information from family and friends.

Candia-Bailey’s mother and husband reportedly told NBC News that she died by suicide in Illinois. Candia-Bailey, a Chicago native, was 49.

University officials wrote in a statement that Candia-Bailey was “a gifted colleague and always a passionate advocate for Lincoln University, HBCUs and other causes in which she believed.”

The university has declined to provide details regarding the death, but has shared mental health resources on its website, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde said his department did not respond to or investigate the death.

“As a Board, we are committed to make certain the mental health of Lincoln University employees is a priority and that every employee is always treated with dignity and respect,” Lincoln Board of Curators President Victor Pasley said in a statement. “The Board has confidence in the leadership team we have at Lincoln, but as we all work together to serve students and the Lincoln University community, this review will fully examine important questions, concerns and gather facts. Dr. Moseley agrees those issues should be examined and has volunteered to go on leave during the review so that it can move forward in a fully independent way.”

Moseley did not immediately return The Star’s request for interview on Friday.

Graham and others have alleged that prior to her death, Candia-Bailey experienced mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, made worse by a toxic work environment. Graham said she spoke with her friend the night before her death, and woke up to a forwarded email Candia-Bailey had allegedly sent to Moseley on Monday morning.

The lengthy email, which Graham shared with The Star, details a series of issues, inadequate support and ill treatment Candia-Bailey said she experienced at the university. She outlined several grievances with Moseley specifically and top leadership. It also includes what appear to be preparations for her death.

She wrote that she received a poor evaluation while being “harassed and bullied” in her role, which grew worse after she requested medical leave “due to my severe depression and anxiety.”

“Student Affairs was my love, and my love killed me,” she wrote at the end of the email. “I hope this message touches someone. If your soul is empty, troubled, in despair, and you see red flags, leave. Don’t try to stick around. My soul can now rest.”

Graham said she shared the email because, “Bonnie wanted me to tell her story and it’s the least I can do.” She said Candia-Bailey’s family is requesting privacy at this time.

In light of her death, several students and Lincoln graduates are calling for Moseley to resign or be fired.

Sherman Bonds, president of the Lincoln University National Alumni Association, wrote in a letter to the board of curators this week expressing “a dire concern for the health of our university.”

“The university’s institutional care has been breached. The present administration has become a liability to the mission and health of the institution,” Bonds wrote, demanding a change of leadership.

Moseley has served as the university’s president since January 2022, according to its website.

In the board of curators’ statement, officials called the loss of Candia-Bailey “tragic,” and added that the outside investigation will be “an important part of the Board’s commitment to listening and addressing important issues.”