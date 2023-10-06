Missouri woman allegedly stole fire engine from station, crashed in residential yard

A 20-year-old woman is charged with four felonies for allegedly breaking-and-entering a Henry County fire station, stealing an engine and crashing it in a residential yard.

Deputies were first alerted to a fire engine being driven recklessly through Windsor, Missouri, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday. They quickly suspected a thief was responsible because there had been no calls for fire service that morning, the sheriff’s office said.

An arriving sheriff’s deputy found the fire engine crashed into a tree in a residential yard in Windsor, a town of about 2,800 people, roughly 90 miles southeast of Kansas City.

The deputy heard the engine still running, as the vehicle rocked back and forth, and saw a woman recognized from earlier contacts with police, according to an affidavit filed Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court.

The woman, identified as Jade Raygan Gibbs, allegedly resisted arrest and struggled with the deputy, who used a Taser to subdue her. She was ultimately arrested and taken to the Henry County jail.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office visited the fire station and found a window had been broken out. The garage door was also knocked off.

Authorities estimated the cost to replace the fire engine would be $450,000. Damage to the station was expected to cost another $5,350.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Gibbs with burglary, property damage, resisting arrest and stealing an item valued at or above $25,000. She was being held in jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Gibbs as of Thursday.