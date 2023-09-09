Missouri woman charged for deadly shooting at Independence motel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman from Dixon, MO, has been charged for a fatal shooting outside an Independence motel in August.

Courtney Joe Wilcox was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

According to court records, Independence Police Department Officers were called to the area of 9800 E. US 40 Highway to shots fired.

They found a victim on his back in the parking lot of the motel. An autopsy showed he had been shot once in the back.

Wilcox was taken into custody in St. Roberts, MO, earlier this week as a person of interest. She told the police she gave the victim $1,000 to buy narcotics but later felt she was deceived.

Kansas, Missouri could see major hike in gas prices soon

She alerted another person, and he began to look for the victim. She later saw the victim shot in front of the motel.

A co-defendant is also in custody and already faces charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.