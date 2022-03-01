Missouri man faces charges after supplying woman with meth, fentanyl that killed her

A Garden City, Missouri, man has been charged in the drug-related death of a 39-year-old Harrisonville woman nearly a year ago, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 33-year-old Kyle P. Calhoun in the death of Amy M. McConville, according to Major Kevin Tieman, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. He was being held in Cass County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies responding to a home in Garden City on March 19, 2021, found McConville unresponsive. Emergency medical workers took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office ruled that methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication caused McConville’s death, Tieman said.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is considerably stronger than heroin and morphine, has been a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Investigators identified Calhoun as the person who allegedly supplied the drugs to McConville. They also determined that two other victims were hospitalized with life-threatening conditions as a result of drugs Calhoun allegedly gave to them. Those victims recovered.

“The charges in this nearly yearlong case are the result of a complex investigation that took hundreds of man hours,” Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said in a news release. “The loss of any life is tragic and we will continue to remove dangerous drugs from our community and those who distribute them.”