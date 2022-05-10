Missouri woman gets jail time for gun charge, OWI, in Torch River boat launch shooting

May 10—BELLAIRE — A Missouri woman stood at the circuit court's podium, a silver chain with a cross wrapped tightly around her hand, as a judge sentenced her to jail for her role in an altercation last summer at a Torch River boat launch where one woman was shot.

"I regret how that entire day transpired," Lauren Marie Hunter, 36, of St. Louis, told 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power during a sentencing hearing Monday afternoon.

Hunter said since the altercation she'd been focused on self-improvement.

Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter in November levied four charges against Hunter and a jury in March found her not guilty of the two most serious — felony use of a firearm and assault with intent to murder.

The same jury also returned guilty verdicts on two misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and operating while intoxicated, after court records showed Hunter's BAC was .17, or more than twice the legal limit.

At trial Hunter testified in her own defense, admitting to drinking alcohol and to reaching into the glovebox of the couple's Cadillac Escalade and retrieving a handgun during an argument with another woman.

Maisy Gleason, 21, of Grand Rapids, was shot in the chest and survived.

Gleason, her boyfriend and two of her friends were at the Torch River boat launch Aug. 10, the last day of a camping vacation.

Hunter, her husband, Jack Hunter, and their two children, ages 12 and 7, were also vacationing and spent the day on a fishing trip on the Chain of Lakes.

Both groups were in the process of taking their boats out of the water on a hot summer evening with a storm in the forecast, when Hunter walked away from the dock to retrieve her SUV and boat trailer and on the way traded insults with Gleason.

Hunter that evening struggled to back her vehicle and line up her boat trailer — a problem Power suggested was likely due to her BAC — and what had been a verbal argument then turned physical.

Hunter, while inside her vehicle, held a .38 caliber handgun up to the window in full view of Gleason then exited with the gun, approaching Gleason, witnesses testified.

Gleason slugged Hunter at least once in the side of the head just before Gleason was shot, the bullet passing through her arm and into her chest, witnesses testified.

The gun belonged to Jack Hunter, also of St. Louis, a military veteran trained as a firefighter and a paramedic, who said he did not witness the shooting but records show provided emergency treatment to Gleason.

"I can't sentence you for those facts and I won't," 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power told Hunter. "Being drunk and introducing a firearm into a dispute? That is a serious crime."

Hunter previously served three days in Antrim County's jail and her attorney, Timothy J. Hunsaker, of Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry, a St. Louis criminal defense firm, requested probation, plus time served.

Hunsaker pointed out that Hunter was a nurse practitioner, had no criminal record and would lose her job if incarcerated.

Rossiter said he believed Hunter had an alcohol problem, referencing a 2005 incident for which he said records showed she received substance abuse counseling, and a report that Hunter in January asked a female relative to take a required alcohol screening test on her behalf.

"I don't think probation is viable," Rossiter told Power. "If I were a betting man, I would say at some point Ms. Hunter is going to end up in front of another judge."

Power sentenced Hunter to serve five months in jail on the gun charge, 30 days in jail for the OWI, minus credit for three days served.

The judge acknowledged the additional two months was an upward departure — guidelines call for 0-3 months in jail.

"I don't think the guidelines take into account she was drunk and displayed a pistol," Power said, by way of explanation.

Hunter will spend no time on probation, must pay $3,000 in court costs, about half of which Power said was the cost of impaneling a jury.

Rossiter did not ask for restitution, though did remind the court that Jack Hunter's handgun was a mandatory forfeiture.

A deputy with the Antrim County Sheriff Department handcuffed Hunter while she was still in the courtroom, as her sentence was to be served concurrently and begin immediately.