Missouri woman kidnapped and killed pregnant mom to steal her baby, feds say

A Missouri woman kidnapped and killed a pregnant Arkansas woman to steal her unborn child, and her husband helped cover it up, according to federal authorities.

Amber Waterman, 42, is accused of killing 33-year-old Ashley Bush and the baby. Her husband Jamie Waterman, 42, is accused of helping to burn Bush’s body and hide her remains.

Bush, a resident of Siloam Springs, Ark., was reported missing on Monday. Her fiancé said Bush met a woman named “Lucy” for a ride to a job interview.

According to the feds, “Lucy” was actually Amber Waterman, and Waterman used the meeting as a pretense to kidnap Bush. The Watermans lived in Pineville, Mo., about 30 miles north of Siloam Springs.

Ashley Bush died from a gunshot wound, investigators said.

Amber initially admitted to Jamie that she was the killer, according to the feds. She led her husband to Bush’s body, which was face-down next to a boat near the Watermans’ Pineville property, the Justice Department said Friday in a press release.

The Watermans then carried Bush’s body to a fire pit and burned it, the feds said. Her remains were then transported to a secluded location.

Amber Waterman initially claimed that “Lucy” committed the crime when questioned by investigators. However, Jamie Waterman admitted that his wife had killed Bush and led officers to the remains on Thursday, the Justice Department said.

The body of Bush’s unborn child was found Wednesday in a different location.

Amber was charged with kidnapping resulting in death and could face the death penalty.