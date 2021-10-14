Missouri woman pleads guilty in $460,000 disability payment fraud scheme

A former employee of Anheuser-Busch InBev has pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud scheme to receive about $460,000 in disability payments.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday that Shannon Nenninger was one of at least a dozen people who participated in the scheme. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy.

In her plea, Nenninger said a chiropractor, Thomas Hobbs, had a reputation for helping company employees fraudulently claim disabilities payments by lying about their medical conditions and whether they can care for themselves. She said she paid Hobbs $6,100 and received more than $457,104 in disability payments between January 2013 and November 2017.

According to her plea, Hobbs received $3,501 for medically unnecessary tests and treatments. He has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

While claiming to be disabled, Nenninger traveled extensively, attended various social events and did such activities as yardwork.

Nenninger was scheduled to be sentenced in January.