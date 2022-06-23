Missouri woman seeks resentencing in Torch River misdemeanor convictions

Jun. 23—BELLAIRE — A Missouri woman previously found not guilty on an assault with intent to murder charge stemming from a shooting last summer at the Torch River boat launch is asking the court to reconsider the jail sentence she received for two misdemeanor convictions.

Lauren Hunter, 36, of St. Louis, is currently housed in Antrim County's jail, after 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power in May sentenced her to five months incarceration, after a jury convicted Hunter of carrying a concealed weapon and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A hearing is scheduled July 11 for Power to consider the request, filed by Southfield attorney Robert Goldman, on Hunter's behalf.

Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter in November levied four charges against Hunter and a jury in March found her not guilty of the two most serious — felony use of a firearm and assault with intent to murder.

The same jury also returned guilty verdicts on two misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and operating while intoxicated, after court records showed Hunter's blood alcohol content was .17, or more than twice the legal limit.

At trial Hunter testified in her own defense, admitting to drinking alcohol and to reaching into the glovebox of her Cadillac Escalade and retrieving a handgun during an argument with another woman.

Maisy Gleason, 21, of Grand Rapids, was shot in the chest and survived.

Judge Power in a May 9 sentencing hearing said he could not and would not sentence Hunter for the shooting, after she was found not guilty by a jury.

"I'm not going to sentence her for shooting Maisy Gleason," Power said, during the hearing. "But I am going to sentence her for being drunk, carrying on a confrontation, then introducing a firearm to the confrontation, and displaying it and waving it around."

Goldman, however, argues in court filings Power erred by referencing charges Hunter was found not guilty of.

Referencing this acquitted conduct, Goldman says, violates Hunter's right to due process and presumption of innocence.

"It is not appropriate to score or otherwise enhance Ms. Hunger's sentence based on factors for which she was not convicted of," Goldman stated in a court brief.

"Using, displaying, or otherwise brandishing the firearm at issue in connection with a felony was an offense for which Ms. Hunter was acquitted of and due process would hold she is entitled to the benefit of the presumption of innocence in that regard," Goldman said.

An attorney who appeared on behalf of Hunter at her sentencing hearing, Timothy Hunsaker, of St. Louis, had asked for Hunter to be sentenced to probation, with credit for three days served.

If required to serve the full five months, Hunter would be released in October, court records show. Neither Goldman nor Rossiter could be reached for comment Wednesday.