Missouri women charged with drug possession in Clay County

Jan. 9—WEST POINT — A traffic stop by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics resulted in the arrest of two Missouri women on felony drug charges.

On Jan. 3, authorities pulled over the vehicle occupied by Rebecca Lynn Dickinson, 32, and Jodi Lynn Forbus, 53, both of St. Clair, Missouri. The CCSO's newest employee, K-9 Spike was deployed and alerted on the car. Agents then discovered around 11 grams of methamphetamine.

Dickinson and Forbus were charged with possession of a controlled substance. During their initial appearance, bond was set at $10,000 apiece. Both individuals remain incarcerated at the Clay County Detention Center.

