Missouri's new budget includes teacher pay raises, Medicaid expansion, ARPA and more

JEFFERSON CITY — The General Assembly passed one of the largest annual budgets in Missouri's history Friday, fueled by a surplus in state revenue and federal recovery funds.

The budget, totaling just over $49 billion, will raise the minimum teacher salary in the state from $25,000 to $38,000. It allocates $215 million for school transportation, the highest mark for state funding in that area in decades. It fully funds the costs of Medicaid expansion after Republicans declined to include that funding last year and it outlines over $3 billion in federal spending through the American Rescue Plan Act, aimed at funding one-time infrastructure and grant projects throughout the state.

Lawmakers approved the annual budget with just hours to spare before the constitutional deadline of 6 p.m. Friday. The end product breezed through House and Senate debate and saw wide approval in both chambers, despite concern from some in the Republican majorities about the amount of planned spending.

"We've got a great deal of resources to move forward on," said Sen. Dan Hegeman, a Republican from Cosby who chairs the budget committee. "This is the time when we can do some of those things that we've been wanting to do."

Democrats criticized some language that remains in the budget, such as a requirement that undocumented immigrants, including those who fall under the federal DACA law, must pay the international student tuition rate; as well as an attempt to bar Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds from the state.

Broadly, the minority party still supported the vast amount of spending, touting it as necessary to improve systems and institutions around the state.

"I think this is my first year in the House where I will be voting for all the budget bills," said Rep. Peter Merideth, the head Democrat on the House budget committee. He called it "by far the best budget this state has seen, maybe ever."

K-12 education in the state will see its core budget fully funded, alongside full funding for school transportation. Schools attracted an even stronger focus during the budget this year as districts throughout the state struggled to recruit and retain teachers — leading to a push to raise the minimum salary floor for educators statewide, which Gov. Mike Parson flagged as a priority. The legislature also revived a program that increases experienced teachers' salaries if they participate in additional activities in school.

MO HealthNet, the state's Medicaid program, will also see full funding, including money needed to cover people included in the voter-approved and court-mandated expansion process. Last year, Republicans declined to include funding for the expansion population, leading to a court battle that ended with a ruling saying that the state had to begin enrolling those people whether or not lawmakers budgeted for it.

The state's pension system will also see a $500 million investment, another priority for Parson. Republicans framed it as a common-sense investment to ensure stability for state workers going forward.

American Rescue Plan Act funds and tax credits pass

American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by lawmakers total more than $3 billion. The bulk of that money will go to one-time infrastructure projects: construction on college and university campuses, storm and wastewater improvements and rural broadband expansion.

It also commits tens of millions of dollars to local economic development projects that cities and counties can use as they choose, and a number of projects earmarked for specific organizations and locations throughout the state.

Until Thursday evening, the prospect of passing the ARPA funds was still uncertain, with strong opposition from a few Senate conservatives and significant changes between the House and Senate proposals. But the final proposal, which budget chair Sen. Dan Hegeman of Cosby said was "the result of a lot of conversation," earned all but a few votes and almost no floor debate.

On the House floor, budget chair Rep. Cody Smith of Carthage referenced the fact that if lawmakers failed to pass the ARPA dollars by the evening, they could only be appropriated this year if the governor calls a special session. That could have allowed Parson to draw up recommendations restricting lawmakers from dedicating money toward personal priorities.

Members in the House expressed frustration at how radically the bill changed in the Senate, with little input from the House as the chamber rushed to pass it by the deadline.

"We let the other side go to town on this bill," said Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, a St. Louis Democrat. "We let them go to the buffet and all they brought us was the croutons on the salad."

Hegeman pointed to both the size and timeline of the budget in response.

"I have to remind you that the House sent it over to the Senate very late and we didn't have much time to work on it," he said.

The legislature also on Friday approved tax credits of up to $500 per income tax-payer. The proposal, which started as a $1 billion allocation but was reduced to $500 million, was pushed by House Republican leadership. The credits are nonrefundable and go up to $1000 for couples filing jointly.

Democrats have criticized the proposal as excluding those whose incomes are low enough that they don't meet the threshold for a refund but pay into the state's revenue through sales and other taxes. In the Senate, however, they were able to limit those who can receive the credit to a maximum income of $150,000 for an individual and $300,000 for a couple.

The budget will now go to Parson's desk. He has until July 1, the first day of fiscal year 2023, to sign the budget bills, veto certain items in the bills or allow them to go into effect without his signature.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

