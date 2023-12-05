Missouri's next commissioner of education is state senator, former school superintendent

Following a closed-door meeting Tuesday, the Missouri Board of Education named state Sen. Karla Eslinger the next K-12 education commissioner.

The Republican from southern Missouri — who served as superintendent in both Ava and West Plains — will move into the leadership role June 1.

She will lead the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education after the end of the 2024 legislative session, which she will participate in as a lawmaker.

Karla Eslinger has been named the new Missouri Commissioner of Education. She will start June 1.

“I am honored that the State Board has entrusted me with this incredible responsibility,” Eslinger said, in a Tuesday news release. “My passion for education is a result of my own childhood."

She will be the seventh individual and third woman to serve as commissioner since the position was created in 1947.

Eslinger added: "My family faced poverty and moved a lot — and the one constant in my life was school. I’m certain my future would look very different if not for my public school education. Children across Missouri depend on our schools in this same way, and I look forward to ensuring every child in our state receives the quality educational opportunities they deserve.”

Board president Charlie Shields, who has served since 2012, said Eslinger's leadership in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will serve schools, students and educators.

Charlie Shields

“We cannot afford to lose this positive momentum,” said Shields, in the release. “With her extensive experience and insight into Missouri-specific education issues, Karla is clearly a leader who can hit the ground running and continue to lead the department well.”

Gov. Mike Parson touted Eslinger's more than 30 years of experience and "strong understanding" of public schools.

"She is a tenacious leader who has a vision that will continue to move the needle forward in our Missouri schools," Parson said, noting she will be part of his leadership cabinet. "Karla has an excellent reputation for being able to bring people together to get the job done."

Eslinger has been a classroom teacher, principal, district-level administrator and superintendent in the southwest part of Missouri.

She served as assistant commissioner in DESE's Office of Educator Quality.

In 2013, she transitioned into serving schools nationwide, representing the U.S. Department of Education and supporting schools participating in the Race to the Top grant program.

Elected to the Missouri General Assembly in 2018, Eslinger served as a state representative and then as state senator for a district which includes Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Shannon, Stone, Taney and Texas counties.

Eslinger graduated from Gainesville High School. She lives in Wasola, where she and husband David reside on the family farm. They have also owned and operated a small business for over 35 years. They have two daughters and three grandchildren.

She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from College of the Ozarks, master’s and specialist’s degrees from Missouri State University, and a doctorate from the University of Missouri.

Margie Vandeven

The current commissioner, Margie Vandeven, announced in October that she will step down July 1, after seven years in the role.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Dr. Eslinger for years and am thrilled to hand the reigns over to such a thoughtful collaborator and skilled practitioner,” said Vandeven, in the release. “Throughout June, Karla and I will work together to ensure a smooth transition, preserving the ongoing excellent work within the department.”

Melissa Randol, executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association, expressed optimism about the new commissioner.

“Sen. Eslinger has a heart for students," Randol said. "Her experiences make her uniquely qualified to lead the Department, and she has demonstrated her ability to work for the betterment of our schools with leaders across the state. MSBA looks forward to working with her as she takes on this new role."

