Missouri's Secretary of State is threatening to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential ballot after Colorado removed Donald Trump

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Donald Trump cannot appear on 2024 primary ballots due to the 14th amendment.

The Supreme Court is set to hear Trump's appeal next month.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft threatened to remove President Joe Biden from the ballot if the ruling isn't reversed.

The Missouri Secretary of State is threatening to remove President Joe Biden from election ballots after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former president Donald Trump can not appear on Republican primary ballots in the state.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump cannot appear in presidential primary ballots due to the 14th Amendment, which bans anyone who "engaged in insurrection" from running for federal office. The court sided with a lower district court that ruled that Trump incited protesters before the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, putting him in violation of the amendment.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump's appeal, with oral arguments beginning on February 8.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft — who is a Republican — said that he would remove President Joe Biden's name from 2024 ballots if the Supreme Court upholds the Colorado court's ruling, calling the ruling "disgraceful."

"While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for @realDonaldTrump applies equally to @JoeBiden!" Ashcroft wrote.

What has happened in Colorado & Maine is disgraceful & undermines our republic. While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for @realDonaldTrump applies equally to @JoeBiden! https://t.co/Zx2P4k9A8w — Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) January 5, 2024

In an interview with NBC News, Ashcroft said he posted the message to "remind people of how severe" the court's decision is.

"I'm 99% certain the Supreme Court will stop it, but if they don't, chaos is ahead and we've got to avoid it," Ashcroft told the outlet.

When asked how Ashcroft could disqualify Biden from the ballot for inciting an insurrection, he responded that Biden has "let an invasion unstopped into our country from the border."

"If Democrat states are saying we're not going to let these Republicans run, you bet you're going to see the same thing happening from Republican states. And it's not good," Ashcroft said on NBC.

Trump's campaign previously blasted the Colorado court's ruling and said it has "full confidence" that the US Supreme Court will overrule the decision which is called "deeply undemocratic."

More than a dozen other states signaled their support for Trump in a letter to the court submitted Friday.

The White House did not immediately return Business Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider