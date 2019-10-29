Missy Elliott recreates 'Supa Dupa Fly' album cover 22 years later originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

After 22 years, Missy Elliott dressed up as none other than ... herself!

On Monday, she posted a photo of how she recreated the look of her classic "Supa Dupa Fly" album cover.

"Wow, this Halloween I decided to recreate my first album cover from 22 years ago," Elliott wrote in an Instagram post.

"Only three days ago the other was 22 years ago, can ya'll tell the difference?" she continued.

Since posting this nostalgic Halloween costume, Elliott has gained the likes of over 137,000 people.

"Um what magic is this???" one person commented. Another joked saying, "Y’all see what minding your business does for your skin?"

Lots of others agreed that Elliott looks like a spitting image of how she did over 20 years ago.