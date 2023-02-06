Missy Elliott Was Super Drunk In The "Work It" Music Video, Plus 14 Other Juicy Facts About Women In Music
The rumors are true: Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Patti Smith, Björk, and Debbie Harry have NEVER won Grammys.
The rumors are true: Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Patti Smith, Björk, and Debbie Harry have NEVER won Grammys.
"off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵💫"
My friend and I decided to use the Disney World monorail to do a bar crawl between the Grand Floridian, Polynesian, and Contemporary resorts.
The crash happened at Highway 99 and Avenue 18 1/2.
"He was a charming, kind, eloquent man, besides being a great artist," actress Catherine Bach laments
The #Chiefs were greeted by franchise legend Christian Okoye when they arrived in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.
CANBERRA, Australia: (AP) — An Indigenous senator in Australia quit the minor Greens party on Monday in a disagreement over a referendum to be held this year that would create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Sen. Lidia Thorpe’s resignation illustrates deep divisions among Indigenous Australians on the referendum and increases the difficulty for the government in getting legislation through the Senate. The Greens have suggested they will support a referendum likely to be held this year that would enshrine in the constitution a body representing Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that effect their lives.
Lizzo and Demi Lovato both went red carpet official with their partners!
He has an affinity for the school.
Kohl's worked diligently all of third and fourth quarter of 2022 working to reinvent itself and build a stronger retail experience. Last year, Kohl's was looking for a sale transaction, but citing a volatile market, Kohl's pulled out of negotiations. Kohl's began launching new fashion marketing trends to involve shoppers with passions, such as women-owned business representation, differently-abled shoppers and gender-neutral clothing lines.
The "Wild Wild West" rapper had to put the music on pause in order to film Bad Boys 4.
The Arizona Cardinals are busy lining up interviews with head coach candidates, and other news updates from the offseason.
Pope Francis is on an unprecedented trip to the war-torn country with two other Christian leaders.
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
Caucusgoers stand beneath the sign for the South Carolina delegation at the Democratic National Convention. Bill Clark /CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty ImagesThe Democratic National Committee approved a proposal on Feb. 4, 2023, that puts South Carolina first on the party’s presidential nominating calendar, upending 50 years of tradition. For the first time, voters of color, moderates, hourly workers – and Southerners – will have the first say in choosing the party’s nominee. President Biden weighe
James Harden and Doc Rivers react to the Brooklyn Nets sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal.
About 30 people were in downtown Belleville Saturday to protest in wake of the Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis.
"I wasted so many years trying to live up to some standard that was impossible for my hair — all because I didn't know that my hair was special or that there were hair products just for me. I will not make that mistake again."
It was a date night for music industry stars including Cardi B and Offset at the official pre-Grammys gala. (Feb. 4)
Caution: These chosen movie moments may bring back bad memories.
The Norwegian Prima had a nicer stateroom and better food. But the Wonder of the Seas' fun activities, pool deck, and unique spaces made it a winner.