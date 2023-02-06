Missy Elliott Was Super Drunk In The "Work It" Music Video, Plus 14 Other Juicy Facts About Women In Music

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia: (AP) — An Indigenous senator in Australia quit the minor Greens party on Monday in a disagreement over a referendum to be held this year that would create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Sen. Lidia Thorpe’s resignation illustrates deep divisions among Indigenous Australians on the referendum and increases the difficulty for the government in getting legislation through the Senate. The Greens have suggested they will support a referendum likely to be held this year that would enshrine in the constitution a body representing Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that effect their lives.