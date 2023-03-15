Mistake gave Oklahoman time to kill three, cook a victim's heart. Now he's sentenced to life.

Photo of a Sooner State Leadership Fund TV ad criticizing Gov. Kevin Stitt for signing a commutation for Lawrence Paul Anderson in 2020. The drug offender killed three people three weeks after his release in 2021.

CHICKASHA — A triple murderer who cut out his first victim's heart to cook with potatoes was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of maiming.

He attacked his uncle and aunt and their 4-year-old granddaughter on Feb. 9, 2021, after stabbing their neighbor to death and cutting out her heart. The aunt survived, saying later God was with her.

He was arrested after police responded to a 911 call. He confessed to the killings, saying he "cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons," an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

'Oklahoma cannibal' was initially released from prison by mistake, allowing him to commit the crimes

The attack came three weeks after he was released from prison by mistake.

The convicted crack cocaine dealer was released months after Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted his prison sentence. A grand jury investigation later confirmed Anderson had been ineligible for the commutation.

Stitt, a Republican, came under fire last year over the tragedy as he ran for reelection. One dark money group, the Sooner State Leadership Fund, spent millions on mailers and TV ads criticizing Stitt over the release.

His Democratic opponent, Joy Hofmeister, brought it up in their sole debate. "He did not do his homework," she said.

Then, days before the general election, the families of those killed sued Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

The governor's office at the time called the federal lawsuit a political stunt.

“What happened to the victims in this case is inexplicable and a product of absolute evil. The governor mourns alongside of and prays for the victims’ families," spokeswoman Carly Atchison said in November.

The sentencing Wednesday came after prosecutors reached a deal on his punishment with his defense attorney.

Story continues

Prosecutors had planned to seek the death penalty but did not in order to give the families certainty and spare them from the horrors of the case.

Under the deal, he agreed not to appeal, never to seek a commutation and to give no media interviews.

What happened?

Andrea Blankenship

Killed first was Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, who was at home with her two German shepherd dogs.

Anderson confessed that he murdered her after using his shoulder to break through her back door, the OSBI reported.

She was stabbed almost 40 times, a medical examiner wrote in an autopsy report. Her left eye, stomach and most of her heart had been removed.

Found around her body were numerous bloody knives, a broken boxcutter, drill bits, screws, a sewing machine and a bloody tree branch.

Anderson then went across the street and stabbed to death his uncle, Leon Pye, 67, and assaulted his aunt, Delsie Pye, inside their home.

He also stabbed to death their granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, who was visiting.

Among the horrific evidence in the case is a recording of the girl's murder. The recording came from a voicemail left when Anderson made a call to a man in Arkansas and didn't hang up.

In an interview with an Oklahoma City television station, Delsie Pye said her nephew went crazy after coming to their home.

"He thought I was dead. God was with me,” she told KFOR.

She can only see out of one eye because of the attack. Prosecutors alleged in the maiming count he gouged out the other eye.

The OSBI reported in 2021 that Anderson admitted that he cooked the neighbor's heart at the home of his aunt and uncle. He also said he "tried to make Delsie and Leon Pye eat the heart before he attacked them."

Why was his release a mistake?

Anderson was ineligible for commutation because the parole board had rejected his request at a July 2019 meeting.

Under board rules, he could not seek commutation again for three years. However, he applied again in August 2019, and this time the parole board recommended it 3-1.

The governor approved the commutation in June 2020.

Anderson had been serving 20 years behind bars for probation violations on his drug dealing case and for new crimes. The commutation reduced his time to nine years, allowing for his release in 2021.

An Oklahoma County grand jury investigated the circumstances behind the release. Grand jurors reported that at least one high level member of the parole board's staff became aware of the error.

"The discovery was made at a time when it could have been easily corrected," grand jurors said. "However, a unilateral decision was made by one person not to bring the error to the attention of the Board or the Governor's office."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Triple murderer in gruesome Oklahoma case sentenced to prison