The mistake that threatens to leave your staycation in tatters

Travel Insurance

Families choosing to holiday in the UK this year risk losing thousands of pounds if they fail to get travel insurance, companies have warned.

An “alarming” number of people either assume they do not need it for staycations or forget, which could end up costing them significant sums of money.

This is despite some firms like Compare the Market and Avanti advertising specific insurance for holidays within the UK, with travellers being reminded that cover is not just for “when you’re jetting off abroad”.

It comes as three quarters of Britons are planning on booking a staycation or day trip in the UK this year, according to a survey of 2,000 people commissioned by insurer Aviva.

And a study conducted by holiday booking site On The Beach found that an all-inclusive package abroad – including transfers, flights and accommodation – was on average £1,025 cheaper than a British holiday.

The average staycation claim for UK travel insurance is £841, based on 1,300 claims between July 2021 and December 2022, meaning those without cover risk losing thousands if they need to cancel their trips.

Consumer expert Martyn James of complaints firm Resolver said an “alarming” number of British families do not get travel insurance for staycations, while Andrew Hagger of consultancy MoneyCommsand said families tended “to think that travel insurance is just for when you’re jetting off abroad”.

Kelly Whittington, a specialty claims director at Aviva, issued a warning to the rising number of families opting for staycations, saying it was “vital that people take out travel cover as soon as they have booked their break, in case their situation changes before their trip begins”.

Aviva’s own research showed that 32pc of those surveyed said concerns about the cost of travel abroad was a factor in their decision to opt for a staycation.

Alex Cross, Insurance Director at Tesco Bank said: “Policies cover things like your holiday being cancelled due to injury or illness, luggage being stolen or damaged, or your booked hotel going bust.

Story continues

“This is why it’s important to buy insurance as soon as you’ve made that reservation, booked a ferry, or decided on that Airbnb property. Without it you are at risk of being out of pocket if something does go awry, and in some cases the cost of cancelling or changing a holiday can be just as expensive as the holiday itself.”

Popular holiday booking companies like Airbnb, Sykes Cottages, and Center Parcs have certain terms and conditions which will dictate how much money can be obtained in refunds from customers who are unable to make their holidays.

Sykes’ terms and conditions state holidaymakers can only receive a full refund if they cancel more than six weeks before they arrive.

After that, it is up to the owner of the property to decide whether you can get your money back.

Some cottages cost more than £10,000 for a week’s stay and uninsured travellers forced to cancel at short notice may not be able to get their money back.

Sykes offers travel insurance for £100 that covers unavoidable cancellations.

AirBnB provides every guest with “AirCover”, which protects them from problems with a property. The company also offers travel insurance through Generali and Europ Assistance.Some family members could be covered for staycations with workplace insurance, their bank, or even some types of home and contents insurance.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.