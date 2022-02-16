'Mistaken identity' blamed for Salinas double homicide shooting near Closter Park

The Closter Park double homicide was described as "senseless" and "brutal" by Salinas city officials.

Jesus Arias Villa and Karina Chavez Vargas were were shot and killed in what police have described as a "case of mistaken identity." Details of the case were discussed during a Wednesday press conference.

"The discussion of violence in our community is complex, but the bottom line remains that no lives should be lost to violent crime," Mayor Kimbley Craig said. "I've spent a lot of time reassuring people in and out of our community that Salinas is a safe place to live. I still believe that, but this particular case hits home. I think it hits home for all of us."

After more than a week of investigation, detectives announced that two arrests were made in the case. Here's what police say happened the night of Feb. 5.

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice talks to media members and the community about the suspects responsible for killing Karina Chávez Vargas and Jesús Arias Villa during a press conference in Salinas, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Surveillance video shows Villa and Vargas leaving a home in the Closter Park area around 8 p.m. The couple was seated in a parked car when they were gunned down by two suspects — cousins, Gonzalo and Jose Echeverria.

Each suspect fired multiple rounds into the car and fled the scene in a light-colored car.

Detectives confirmed the victims had no criminal history or gang ties. The motivation was unknown and there are no known witnesses to the fatal shooting.

Police Chief Roberto Filice said the case was "almost impossible to solve" because early on in the investigation detectives had no leads.

This didn't stop detectives' efforts to solve the case, he said.

"Our detectives have been working day in and day out since the homicide took place," Filice said. "We don't give up, no matter what."

Mayor of Salinas Kimbley Craig talks to members of the media and the police officers about the killing of Karina Chávez Vargas and Jesús Arias Villa during a press conference in Salinas Calif., on Monday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Detectives collected more than 300 gigabytes of surveillance data — roughly 1,000 hours of video — that helped them develop leads, which included identifying the suspects' vehicle, Cmdr. Jim Arensdorf said.

Story continues

On Friday, detectives served three search warrants. Gonzalo was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, Arensdorf said. Gonzalo could face federal charges.

Days later, Jose was found and arrested.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the cousins will face homicide and weapon charges — which carry life sentences, if convicted.

"This remains an active investigation," Arensdorf said. "There are no outstanding suspects and detectives do not believe there is any additional risk to the community."

The victims' families were notified of the arrests on Tuesday.

"We were not able to prevent this crime. We were not able to prevent the loss of two lives," Filice said. "But, we certainly can give closure thanks to the work of our detectives."

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice stands next to City Manager Steve Carrigan during a press conference held inside the Salinas Police Departments' community room in Salinas, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 16, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: 'Mistaken identity' blamed for Salinas double homicide shooting