Mistaken identity: Buzzards Bay man pleads guilty to role in Rhode Island kidnapping, beating

BOSTON — A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty on Sep. 30 in federal court in Boston in connection with an April 2019 kidnapping.

Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against or intimidating a witness, according to an Oct. 5 press release from the office of U.S. District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The case is tied to an investigation into a heroin trafficking operation on Cape Cod, the release said.

In April 2019, Cartier helped lure a man from Massachusetts to Rhode Island, kidnapped and held him, took his clothes and cell phone, assaulted him and threatened to rape him, according to the release.

Five others were involved in the incident, according to the release.

In Bourne: An unfinished 126-unit housing complex in Bourne may move forward. Here's what we know.

The assault was videotaped and kept by the accused men, according to the release.

Rollins' office said the kidnapping and assault were a retaliation against the victim, who Cartier and others incorrectly thought was assisting law enforcement in the investigation into the heroin trafficking.

On Cape Cod: Where are the most affordable homes for purchase on Cape Cod? Geography plays a role

On Sep. 14, one of the five other men, Albert Lee of Rhode Island, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Another person involved, Anthony Basilici of Rhode Island, pleaded guilty to his role in the kidnapping as well as charges of drug trafficking and witness retaliation and intimidation.

The other three defendants have pleaded not guilty, and will go trial in January 2023, the release said.

The charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping comes with up to a life sentence in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness carries a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, up to 3 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Story continues

U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10.

Contact Sarah Carlon at scarlon@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @sarcarlon.

Gain access to premium Cape Cod Times content by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Buzzards Bay man pleads guilty to role in Rhode Island kidnapping