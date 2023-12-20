After mistaken police raid, South Bend woman sues police for property damage

Amy Hadley stands on the porch of her home in the 1800 block of East Calvert Street in South Bend. Hadley seeks compensation for damages inflicted by local police departments after her home was mistakenly raided in June 2022.

SOUTH BEND — A South Bend woman is suing local police departments after police mistakenly raided and damaged her home in search of a fugitive who was reportedly never there and had no connection to her family.

According to a Dec. 15 lawsuit and body-camera footage, more than 30 officers from the South Bend Police Department and the St. Joseph County Police Department surrounded Amy Hadley's home in the 1800 block of East Calvert Street on June 10, 2022.

Police believed they had tracked a fugitive's social media activity to the home, the lawsuit states. But the only person there was Hadley's 15-year-old son, Noah, who was playing video games when he heard officers ordering anyone in the house to come out with their hands up.

"I look outside and I see everybody pointing their guns at me," the boy says in a video released by the nonprofit Institute for Justice, a libertarian civil liberties law firm representing Hadley.

As Hadley's son walked out, an officer can be heard on body-camera footage saying: "That's not him." Police handcuffed the boy and took him to the police station anyway, the lawsuit states.

A window in Amy Hadley's home in the 1800 block of East Calvert Street in South Bend is haphazardly patched after it was broken during a mistaken police raid in June 2022.

The lawsuit states that officers waited about an hour longer, shouting for the fugitive to come out. Then they "launched dozens of tear gas grenades into the house, destroyed the security cameras, shattered windows, punched holes in walls, ransacked furniture and closets, tore down a panel and fan in a bathroom," according to the lawsuit. A family kitten in the home survived, but family photos, electronics and furniture were reportedly ruined.

Hadley and her daughter, Kayla, first saw the commotion from the street as they walked up to their home. They pleaded with police to stop the raid and told officers that they were at the wrong house.

"We walked in the house, we were coughing, gagging, throwing up," Hadley says in the video. "We had to sleep in the car. We slept in the car in our driveway. It took about three days to actually go into the house."

Lawyers aren't challenging the warrant to search Hadley's home for the fugitive, which police obtained from a St. Joseph County judge that day. But they are demanding just compensation for the damage inflicted to private property, which police are required by federal and state law to provide. Hadley's homeowner's insurance covered only a portion of the estimated $16,000 in damage, the lawsuit states.

A South Bend police spokeswoman said the department won't comment on pending litigation. A spokesman for St. Joseph County police was not immediately available for comment.

The lawsuit states that a St. Joseph County police officer had tracked the Facebook usage of then-30-year-old John Parnell Thomas, who was wanted on multiple warrants, to an IP address he had believed was associated with the Calvert Street home.

Officers had surveilled the home the previous night and shortly after noon on June 10, believing Thomas was inside.

Thomas was arrested elsewhere days later for allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Eric Johnson on May 14, 2022, after an argument near the LaSalle Park Homes on South Bend's west side.

Thomas was charged with murder, but earlier this year he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend woman sues police for mistaken raid and property damage