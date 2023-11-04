Mistakes sink East in elimination loss to Star Valley

Nov. 3—CASPER — One of Cheyenne East volleyball coach Nicole Quigley's main messages to her team throughout the course of the season was the necessity of cleaning up little mistakes that were costing it points, and wins, in big games.

Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, those issues that had been with the team all season long reared their ugly heads once again on Friday. East had difficulty getting out of its own way against Star Valley and fell 19-25, 21-25, 26-24, 21-25 in a Class 4A state tournament elimination match.

"We let easy balls hit the floor," Quigley said. "At the end of the day, that's unacceptable at this point of the season. We let those things basically take over, and we couldn't find a way out of it."

Seniors Janie Merritt and Bradie Schlabs led East on offense, combining for 23 kills on the afternoon. Schlabs also posted 15 assists and seven digs. Sophomores Jade Brown and Hannah Janes combined for 17 kills. Brown also led the team with three total blocks.

"Certain players stepped up for us at different times," Quigley said. "All season long, we had to find a way to be disciplined when we were up and staying up. I was hoping we could find that switch and change that."

Thursday night against Cody, the T-Birds played one of their cleanest games all season, committing just 17 total attacking errors. Against Star Valey, however, the T-Birds had 25, including 21 hitting errors.

The biggest issues for East came in the opening two sets. Star Valley jumped out to an early 9-5 lead and never looked back in the opening frame. Early on, East had chances to keep pace with the Braves, but a missed hit or assignment kept it from taking the lead.

Star Valley led by as much as eight, and while East managed to trim that lead to just four, the Braves went on a 3-0 run to close out the first set 25-19.

East jumped out to an early lead in the second set, but Star Valley once again erased the advantage. East managed to get the lead back one more time before Star Valley scored 14 of the final 20 points to go up 2-0.

East huddled together with its season on the line entering the third set. It came out on fire, opening up a 12-5 lead. The spark came from the younger players on the roster, who were determined not let their seniors go out quietly.

"We just realized it wasn't about us," Brown said. "It's about our seniors, and we (had to do it) for our seniors, because it could be the last game that they play. We just came out with more intensity and more energy."

The T-Birds continued to control the third frame and jumped out to a 19-9 lead — their biggest advantage of the night. But Star Valley didn't go away, scoring 15 of the next 21 points, including an 11-2 run to tie the set 24-24. But East scored the remaining two points to take the set 26-24.

Despite giving up the lead, East built on the successes of the first by jumping out to a 9-3 lead. But once again, hitting errors reared their ugly head and allowed Star Valley to climb out of the hole it was in.

The Braves regained the lead thanks to a 12-3 run and never gave it back. East hung around until the end, but was unable to string together enough points to get the lead back.

"We started off the game pretty slow, and in the second and third set, we just gave up the lead slowly," Brown said. "It's just the little mistakes that are killing us."

East finishes its season with a 23-13 record. While it will be losing seven seniors off the roster, Quigley is confident in what the T-Birds have moving forward. The emergence of the youth on the team has given plenty of hope for next season and beyond.

"We've got a lot of talent," the coach said. "We just have to find a way to get those kids touches throughout the year and find those improvements, for sure.

"... It's hard with any team that you coach when you have a great group of seniors. It's a tough end to the season, overall. We had a great season overall, but didn't end up where we wanted to."

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.