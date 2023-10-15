Mistakes sink East in loss to Thunder Basin

Oct. 15—CHEYENNE — Mistakes played a major factor on Saturday in Cheyenne East's 25-18, 25-13, 25-18 loss to No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin.

The Thunderbirds had trouble getting out of their own way in the game, and while the team put up a good fight, it was never able to find that second gear to keep up with the Bolts.

In total, East (19-9) committed eight serving errors, most of which came in the opening frame. They also committed 16 hitting errors, and often found themselves with players out of position when Thunder Basin (20-4) was on the attack.

"We just had a lack of mental focus," East coach Nicole Quigley said. "We didn't better the ball every contact, and our energy level was not good."

East sophomore Jade Brown led the team on the day offensively, posting five kills and a solo block. Janie Merritt posted a team-high six digs, to go along with four kills and two aces. Setters Bradie Schlabs and Charli Cameron combined for 19 assists.

East played its best set of the afternoon in the opening frame. It held three separate leads through the early going of the frame, but was unable to push the advantage forward. Eventually, Thunder Basin took its first lead and did not relinquish it, winning the opening set 25-18.

The second frame went sideways for East quickly. After taking a 2-0 lead to open things up, the Bolts went on to score seven of the next eight points, including a 6-0 run, to grab a four-point lead. Thunder Basin built on that further, holding two separate nine-point advantages before closing out the second set 25-13.

"We were all playing as an individual and not as a team," East sophomore Gabby Alvarado said. "We were all getting in our heads, and it was just hard for us."

Thunder Basin held the lead throughout the third set. East managed to keep things close, but fell behind by nine points late in the set. The T-Birds battled back with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to three points, but the Bolts pulled away, winning five of the next six points.

"We just came out flat," Quigley said. "We weren't ready to compete."

East will look to move on quickly from its two losses this weekend. The T-Birds have just two regular season matches left, including a big showdown with No. 1-ranked Laramie to close out the year.

For Quigley and the team, the way to get past some of this weekend's mistakes starts in practice this week.

"We just have to have intense practices and hold everyone accountable," Quigley said. "We have to play at practice like every single point is a championship game and having that intent behind each ball."

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.