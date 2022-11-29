Mistakes at UK COVID testing lab may have led to deaths of 20 people

People walk at the Waterloo train station amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - England's government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies said mistakes at a testing laboratory resulted in tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 cases reported as negative may have led to the deaths of 20 people.

Britain has one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the world, with more than 177,000 deaths since the pandemic started in 2020.

An investigation by the UK's Health Security Agency found the Immensa laboratory in central England, was found to have misreported around 39,000 tests as negative when they should have been positive between Sept. 2 and Oct. 12 last year.

"Through this investigation we have looked carefully at the arrangements in place for overseeing contracts of private labs providing surge testing during this time," said Richard Gleave, UKHSA director and lead investigator.

"It is our view that there was no single action that NHS Test and Trace could have taken differently to prevent this error arising in the private laboratory. However, our report sets out clear recommendations to both reduce the risk of incidents like this happening again."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Recommended Stories

  • What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

    To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...

  • Montana judge to decide on wolf hunting limits

    A Montana judge said he would decide Tuesday whether to continue temporary limits he placed on wolf hunting or to restore quotas and hunting methods pending a trial over changes in the way the state estimates the size of the wolf population, which informs hunting quotas. Monday's court hearing in Helena comes as Montana and other Republican-led states have moved in recent years to make it easier to kill the predators. Montana's loosened wolf-hunting rules drew sharp criticism after 23 wolves from Yellowstone National Park were killed last winter, including 19 by hunters and trappers in Montana.

  • The Rail-Strike Clock Is Ticking. Biden Wants Congress to Step In.

    Railroad and labor negotiators have until Dec. 9 to reach a deal. Some 30% of the country's freight tonnage is carried by rail, so the stakes are high.

  • After FTX collapse, Polk US Rep. Soto draws scrutiny for letter questioning SEC inquiries

    Soto joined a bipartisan group of eight U.S. House members in signing the letter addressed to the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Public database of police certification records may go live this week

    In addition to getting a clear look at police officers certification, the public can file complaints against police through a new web portal.

  • US is failing to address ‘persistent and lethal threat’ of domestic terrorism, report finds

    Federal government has continued to focus ‘disproportionately’ on international terrorist threats despite spate of racist shootings

  • US Bans Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment on Data-Security Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. were banned from selling electronics in the US by regulators who say they pose a security risk, continuing a years-long effort to limit the reach of Chinese telecommunications companies into US networks.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities