Mistaking Asian woman as white, Asian man attacks her over hate crimes, CA cops say

Summer Lin
·2 min read

An Asian man was arrested after California police say he kidnapped and tried to sexually assault an Asian woman, believing she was white, in retaliation for the rise in hate crimes against Asians.

Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, was arrested Thursday night at his Lake Forest home, Irvine police said in a Facebook post. Rhee was charged with kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual assault and is being held at Orange County Jail on $1 million bail.

Police said an Asian woman was sitting in her car near her apartment on Thursday afternoon and looked up to see Rhee holding a handgun. Rhee reportedly told the woman if she wanted to live, she would have to get in the back of her car, according to police.

The woman offered Rhee money and her wallet, and Rhee responded they would “do that later,” police said, before Rhee pushed her into the back seat. According to authorities, the woman thought she was going to be killed or sexually assaulted and looked for an escape.

Police said Rhee committed sexual battery against the woman and she yelled that Rhee had a gun to a maintenance worker, who was nearby. According to officials, Rhee ran from the car and got into his vehicle. Surveillance footage captured his license plate as he drove away.

Irvine police said they found Rhee’s home through his license plate information and detained Rhee. Detectives reportedly got a search warrant and found several items from Rhee’s apartment and car, including a BB gun, connecting him to the crimes.

Rhee reportedly targeted the Asian woman because he mistook her as white, according to detectives. They also believe that Rhee assaulted the woman in “retaliation for hate crimes committed against the Asian community” and are adding hate crime charges in the criminal complaint filed with the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Darkness strands two hikers in chilly Utah canyon. Then rescuers arrived with lights

Note in missing couple’s car leads rescuers to ‘extreme’ site in Death Valley, cops say

Recommended Stories

  • The top-rated myQ smart garage door opener is on sale for $20 right now—but only for today

    This top-rated myQ smart garage door opener is on sale for $20 right now as one of Amazon's daily deals—but not for long.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks Republican-backed purge of voter rolls

    Court ruled Friday that the state elections commission should not remove from the rolls voters flagged as possibly having moved, something Democrats fought and conservatives have prioritized achieving for nearly two years.

  • Police chief says Daunte Wright stopped for driving with expired tags

    Yale University Professor Phillip Goff discusses the deadly shooting of unarmed Black man, Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

  • 3 officers injured, 1 suspect dead, 1 in custody after police pursuit in Georgia

    One suspect was killed and the other was taken into custody. All three officers were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

  • Nevada GOP censures elections official who defended results

    Nevada’s Republican Party voted to censure the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder in Nevada, said members of her party are disappointed with the election results and believe fraud occurred “despite a complete lack of evidence to support that belief.” Cegavske, who has overseen elections in the state since 2014, has repeatedly defended the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

  • “Er xuan yi”: The business tactic that led to Alibaba’s $2.8 billion antitrust fine

    The regulator's statement offers the most detailed look so far at how companies like Alibaba use a controversial business tactic.

  • Men in Kilts Finale Recap: Sam and Graham Make a Somber Return to the Site of Outlander's Deadliest Episode

    Outlander viewers and Scottish history buffs know that the Battle of Culloden left a bloody, indelible mark on the nation of Scotland. With the help of experts, Men in Kilts‘ season finale finds Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish going in-depth on exactly how the brutal fight played out. To start, we get a quick overview […]

  • Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California, appears at extradition hearing

    Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in California on sexual assault charges, one of his lawyers said on Monday, as the former Hollywood movie producer appeared in a New York court proceeding over whether to extradite him. The 69-year-old Weinstein wore a collarless rust-colored shirt as he appeared from the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo by video before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Weinstein has been appealing his February 2020 conviction in Manhattan and 23-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

  • Boston bullies: Celtics' 31-3 run ends Nuggets' win streak

    Brad Stevens could sense the game slipping away. Instead of Boston bowing to the NBA's hottest team, though, the Celtics used an epic 31-3 run to halt the Denver Nuggets' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 105-87 win on Sunday. “We just needed something to get us going,” Stevens said after his Celtics won for the fifth time in six games.

  • 'The right path' - Chile defends Sinovac use amid fresh efficacy questions

    Chilean authorities on Sunday backed the country's widespread use of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac after China's top disease official appeared to make conflicting statements about its efficacy. Gao Fu, the director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday that the country was considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines since currently available vaccines "don't have very high rates of protection." Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage.

  • What You Actually Take Home From a $200,000 Salary in Every State

    If you earn a $200,000 salary, you’re in the top 10% of earners in the United States. Of course, all of that won’t show up in your bank account. Taxes will take a big bite out of your...

  • Game of Thrones couple triumph in battle ... against conservation officials

    Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have won a battle to build a new moat wall at their home, despite Historic England saying it could lead to the loss of ancient remains and artefacts. The celebrity couple feared a garden would slide into the moat at their farmhouse in Suffolk after part of the existing 6ft wall collapsed. They said the collapse was putting structural pressure on a small footbridge across the moat and other parts of the wall were suffering “significant lean”. The actors, both 34, asked for permission to carry out urgent repairs, including building a new wall with a concrete core “to ensure the long-term stability and safeguard against future problems”. However, conservation body Historic England raised concerns that the work could lead to the loss of ancient remains and artefacts. The heritage organisation cited a 2019 study that said the 15th-century house and its grounds had “a high potential for medieval and post-medieval archaeology”.

  • Grimes unveils 'beautiful alien scars' tattoo covering her back

    The musician's new inking spans the length and width of her back with a tangle of lines and swirls.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid charged with DWI after crash

    Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a young girl critically injured. The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Reid's blood alcohol content shortly after the Feb. 4 crash was 0.113, above the legal limit of .08.

  • Kershaw barely outduels Scherzer, Dodgers sweep Nats 3-0

    Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer have won three Cy Young Awards and one World Series ring apiece since their spectacular careers both began in 2008. Kershaw has nudged slightly ahead of his friendly rival in that last category, thanks to the Los Angeles Dodgers' superb start to the season — and one fortunate break in the outfield Sunday when these two veteran aces went head to head. Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball to win an outstanding duel with Scherzer, and rookie Zach McKinstry drove in all three runs in the defending champion Dodgers' 3-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.

  • Have you heard? These 'outstanding' wireless earbuds are just $10 at Amazon — save nearly 70 percent

    Shoppers love how fast the buds charge up — and they're waterproof too.

  • Good Samaritan speaks out about LI officer stabbing

    A good Samaritan who stepped in to help a Suffolk County police officer who was stabbed during a traffic stop is speaking out.

  • Travis Barker Tags Kourtney Kardashian in Flirty Post: 'All Day I Dream About Sex w/ You'

    Commenters on Travis Barker's video set Instagram post associated his sexy caption with Korn's 1997 song, "A.D.I.D.A.S."

  • If Florida passes transgender athletes bill, it might lose NCAA championship events

    The National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Governors said Monday it would consider pulling championships from states that ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports.