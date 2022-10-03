Mister roboto! Tesla's humanoid robot shows off walking and waving skills
Elon Musk showed off Tesla's humanoid robot, "Optimus," during AI Day 2022. The bot successfully walked across the stage and waved at the audience.
Elon Musk showed off Tesla's humanoid robot, "Optimus," during AI Day 2022. The bot successfully walked across the stage and waved at the audience.
Turn every lunch break into a memorable experience with these charming yet practical products. You deserve it!
PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic widened a warning for its citizens to leave Russia on Monday following Moscow's mobilisation orders last month, the Foreign Ministry said. The Czech government had already warned against travel to Russia and urged citizens there to leave in February after the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Apple no longer offers its own SIM card for cellular iPads. You'll need a carrier card or eSIM to connect.
An illicit early morning joy ride ended in tragedy Sunday in Southwest Florida, an area still reeling from Hurricane Ian.
Megan Fox brought the cutest '80s-inspired neon green and hot pink bikini on vacation with Machine Gun Kelly. Shop her Instagram swimsuit looks here.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from the royal family to build a new life in the U.S. However, a royal expert says that Harry looks "desperately unhappy."
LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of Luhansk region under threat, touched a nerve for Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya. Kadyrov, who has been close to Putin since his father and former president of Chechnya, Akhmad, was killed in a 2004 bomb attack in Grozny that also killed a Reuters photographer, suggested that Russia should consider using a small tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine in response to the loss.
Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. "In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov vowed support. But when a “partial mobilization” was announced two weeks ago, Kadyrov defied the Kremlin, saying Chechen conscription targets had been “overfulfilled.” Discontent and protest have extended to other minority areas as well.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
The Falcons placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve and signed Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster.
King Charles will welcome the President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at Buckingham Palace in November
Nyheim Hines, Corey Davis, and George Pickens could all be game-changing players for your fantasy roster.
The fishing duo posed for a photo with their catch just minutes before an official discovered something inside the animals.
Who will be Wisconsin's next head coach?
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.
Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke touched on abortion, gun control and the Texas power grid during their debate on Friday evening. SMU political science professor Cal Jillson was taking notes throughout the debate. He shared his analysis with Good Day.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each.