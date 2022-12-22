Mistrial in Clark murder case; new trial for Jessey Andrews set for April 4

Dec. 22—CLARK COUNTY — A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the Clark County murder trial of Jessey Andrews.

Andrews was being tried for the murder of his ex-wife, Jasmine Andrews, who died after a shooting on Kerry Ann Way in Jeffersonville on Feb. 17.

Judge Susan L. Orth said the jury could not come to a decision in the case and she ordered the mistrial.

Orth set a new jury trial date for April 4, 2023. Jessey Andrews was returned to Clark County Jail.

Jessey wasn't charged in the case until about six weeks after Jasmine died from a gunshot wound. Court documents state he initially called authorities and said Jasmine committed suicide. Jessey did not testify during the trial.

Jasmine's aunt, Sandra Keene, and cousin, Christal Sheckel, attended each day of testimony and said they'll be attending at the next jury trial as well.

Her father, James Cochran, also attended and testified.

"We are not going to let it go," Cochran said.

All three said they urge people who are in abusive relationships, which they believe Jessey and Jasmine were, to try to get out.

Attorneys David Mosley and Sunnye Bush-Sawtelle represented Jessey in the trial.

"I think we had good jurors, and I think they simply responded, and I think it shows the forensic weakness of the case that it didn't reach a verdict," Mosley said.

Clark County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Lowe declined to comment.

Jurors heard opening statements in the case last Wednesday. They've heard hours of testimony from Jeffersonville police, medical professionals and family members of the defendant and Jasmine.

In closing statements, Deputy Prosecutor Lowe said the evidence shows Jessey killed Jasmine following an argument about their relationship.

Defense attorney Mosley said in his closing arguments that there isn't enough evidence to prove Jessey pulled the trigger on the shot that killed Jasmine.

If convicted, Jessey faces 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

Southern Indiana police believe four people died because of domestic violence situations in this year, two of them on April 4, the day Jessey was arraigned in this case. Another man accused of killing his wife was also in court for the first time that day.

Murder suspect Mac Lewis, accused of killing his wife, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis, had an advisement of rights hearing in Clark Circuit Court 1 also on April 4.

Bennett Lewis died on April 1 in Sellersburg. Her father is former Indiana State Education Superintendent Tony Bennett.

Also on April 4, Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle, were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in New Albany. Douglass' husband, Cherok Douglass, is charged with murder in both cases.

Both Mac Lewis and Cherok Douglass are scheduled to go to trial in 2023.