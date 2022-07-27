Mistrial declared in 2017 Charlotte homicide case, DA says

A 2017 Charlotte homicide case has ended in a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Grady Hill, 41, was accused of murdering Larry Watson Jr., 29, in October 2017. He was being tried on charges for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with Watson’s murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police make arrest in connection with October homicide

The trial was held July 11 through July 25, before it was declared a mistrial on the last day.

Channel 9 has reached out to the district attorney’s office for more details on what’s next.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Former Chester County sheriff, deputies sentenced on federal corruption charges)