Mistrial declared in case of man accused of killing teen, dumped her body in Gwinnett park

A mistrial has been declared in the case of the Lithonia man accused of murdering a teenage girl who he said was his friend.

Austin Ford, 25, faced charges in the shooting death of Tori Lang, 18, nearly two years ago. Police discovered her body in Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain. Her burned-out car was found a few miles away.

On Monday, the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on murder, aggravated assault, and voluntary manslaughter charges. That resulted in a mistrial for Ford on those charges.

Ford was found guilty on two counts of theft by taking and concealing the body of another.

Last week, Channel 2 Action News spoke with Lang’s parents who said they are seeking justice for their daughter.

They still don’t know why their daughter was killed and said the next couple of days are going to be very hard on them.

“We don’t understand what could have been going through his mind,” Lang’s father, Torrey Lang, said. “And what situation could have occurred that led to this? Hopefully, it will come out during the trial.”

“It won’t bring her back, but it will give me a sense of peace in my heart,” Teresa Lang said.

