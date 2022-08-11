Mistrial declared in case of off-duty Norfolk officer charged with killing mentally ill man

A Chesapeake Circuit judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of an off-duty Norfolk police officer charged in the January 2020 killing of a mentally ill man after jurors announced they were hopeless deadlocked.

Edmund “Ryan” Hoyt, 36, a patrol officer with the Norfolk Police Department, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Kelvin White outside a Chesapeake grocery store.

The trial began Monday. The six-man, six-woman jury deliberated about nine hours over two days.

The forewoman sent a note to the judge at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, saying the panel was “at an impasse” and that the vote for and against conviction remained the same. The note came about two hours after the forewoman had informed the court they were deadlocked after sometimes “heated” discussions.

Hoyt had testified in his own defense, saying he drove to the store and confronted White after his wife called and said a man was threatening her and their two young daughters. Hoyt said he opened fire after White tried to stab him. But prosecutors argued Hoyt “overstepped” and wrongly killed White.

The officer was charged seven months after the shooting. He was released on bond shortly after his arrest and has been working administrative duty with Norfolk police since then. He’d only been a police officer for about a year when the shooting occurred and was previously in the military.

White lived nearby the Food Lion grocery store on Bainbridge Boulevard where the shooting happened. He had a long history of mental health problems, including being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to testimony from multiple witnesses. Three witnesses testified about prior instances in which he’d threatened them in the same general area.

About a dozen members of Kelvin White’s family had attended the trial. They declined to discuss the mistrial as they left the courthouse.

It’s not yet known if prosecutors will seek a retrial. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney D.J. Hansen said that decision will be made later. Defense attorney James Broccoletti said he will file a motion to have the charges dismissed. He said the jury clearly worked very hard and the chance that another jury would be able to reach a unanimous verdict was unlikely.

Testifying in his own defense Wednesday, Hoyt testified in his own defense Wednesday, spending just a little more than an hour on the witness stand. The officer stared ahead and downward during most of his testimony, and never looked at Deputy District Attorney D.J. Hansen during cross examination. He grew emotional when asked to describe the moments before and after the shooting.

Hoyt was working the night shift at the time and was home when his wife called the afternoon of the shooting. He said he thought he heard her say that a man had stabbed her in the face as she was walking to the grocery store with their two young daughters.

The officer got into his pickup truck and raced over. He found his family and White in an area not far from the store. White, who stood at 6 feet, 1 inches and weighed 285 pounds, had a backpack full of thick books tied together that, at some point, he placed on his chest. A detective would later describe it as a type of homemade body armor.

Hoyt said he told White he was an off-duty officer and drew his gun. When White refused to get on the ground, Hoyt — who is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 150 pounds — said he re-holstered his gun and tried to get the much larger man on the ground. He drew his gun again after White scratched his face and pulled out a knife, he said.

While Hoyt’s testimony about the incident Wednesday was largely the same as what he told Chesapeake police detectives during a videotaped interview shortly after the shooting, there were some differences.

Most notably, Hoyt told detectives he fired his gun after he saw the knife in White’s hands and “made space” between him and White, as he said he’d been trained. In court Wednesday, he said he shot after White took the knife out and attempted to stab him twice with the weapon: once with an over-the-head “icepick” stabbing motion, the other time with a thrust toward the officer’s abdomen.

“I felt like he was trying to end my life and if I didn’t take action, he would do so,” Hoyt testified.

“Did it have any effect?” defense attorney James Broccoletti asked Hoyt about the first shot he fired. “None,” the officer replied.

Hoyt said he fired several more times, eventually striking White twice in the side and once in the back. White was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. When investigators checked his backpack, they found later check of his backpack showed that five of the shots hit the books inside but only penetrated the first two in the stack.

Hoyt’s wife, Jessica, testified Tuesday, saying she came upon White as she was pushing her daughters, then ages 2 and 4, in a stroller toward the store. She testified she said “excuse me” as she tried to walk past White, but he refused to let her go by.

Jessica Hoyt said White moved toward her and was acting in an aggressive and intimidating manner. She said she felt like she couldn’t get around him on the sidewalk, and feared her double stroller would tip over if she tried to go around White on the grass.

She testified she told him she had mace and “wasn’t afraid to use it.”

White responded by saying he had a knife and would stab her in the face, Jessica Hoyt said. That’s when she called her husband, she said, who was at their home about a half mile away.

“Why did you decide to call your husband, instead of 911?” Broccoletti asked her.

“It was the only thing I could think of,” she said. “I knew if I called him he would be there. I knew I could count on him.”

During cross examination, Hansen asked Jessica Hoyt again why she didn’t call 911 first, or after she called her husband and was waiting for him to arrive.

“It didn’t occur to me,” she said. “I was too scared. I wasn’t thinking.”

When Hansen asked why she didn’t back away, Jessica Hoyt said it was too hard to turn the stroller.

“You were the first one to threaten him, weren’t you?” Hansen asked.

“Verbally, yes,” she said.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com