Mistrial declared in child sexual assault case

Mar. 11—A mistrial has been declared in the case of a Collin County man who was charged with sexually assaulting a child from Hunt County.

Judge Andrew Bench declared the mistrial as jury deliberations were underway Thursday. It was not immediately known what prompted Bench's decision.

Jeremy Earl Muncy, 27, of Murphy, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in January on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

Muncy was alleged in the indictment to have sexually assaulted a female child younger than 14 years of age on or about Jan. 20, 2019.

Murphy was reportedly arrested by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on the same day and was later released on $200,000 bond.

The jury was chosen on Monday and testimony began Tuesday. The jury began deliberations Wednesday evening and resumed Thursday morning. Court records indicate the panel presented five questions during the deliberations before Bench issued the mistrial.

There was no word Thursday as to whether the Hunt County District Attorney's Office would be seeking to retry the case.