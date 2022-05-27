Mistrial declared in Chippewa County sexual assault trial

May 26—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A mistrial has been called in a child sexual assault case in Chippewa County Court.

Roger J. Hattamer, 40, of Loyal, was charged in Chippewa County Court in April 2020 with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Hattamer also faces similar child sexual assault charges in three other nearby counties.

The trial began Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, Judge Ben Lane determined there were inconsistencies in testimony from two eyewitnesses. Lane planned to instruct the jury to disregard their testimony, explained Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

At that point, Newell agreed to a motion by defense attorney Christopher Willhelm for a mistrial.

"My concern is the jury had already heard the testimony," Newell said. "It is better to have a trial again. When (the defense) first filed a motion for mistrial, I disagreed with their basis for one."

A new court date has been set for June 13. Newell said he will retry the case without the testimony from those witnesses.

"It wasn't the victim (with inconsistencies), it was other witnesses," Newell said.

The trial has been postponed a couple times, first in August and then in December.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities that Hattamer sexually assaulted her at a home in the town of Lake Holcombe, beginning in early 2009 and continuing until July 2010.

The sex offenses began when the girl was 8 or 9 and occurred over a decade.

Hattamer also faces charges for sex crimes that allegedly happened in other counties, and Newell pointed out those cases will continue to move forward while the new Chippewa County trial dates are set. Hattamer is charged with various counts of child sexual assault in Clark, Taylor and Rusk counties, online court records show. In Rusk County Court, he is charged with child sexual exploitation, child enticement-sexual contact, and sex with a child age 16 or older. He will return Taylor County Court on June 2, and Rusk County Court on June 6. His Clark County trial is slated to begin Aug. 3.

Online court records show Hattamer was convicted in 2012 in Oconto County Court of failure to pay child support, which is a felony.