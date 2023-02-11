Mistrial declared for Colorado Springs couple accused of causing toddler's fentanyl death

Feb. 10—After two days of testimony a mistrial has been declared in the trial for the couple accused of allowing their 15-month-old child, Cairo Astacio, to die of fentanyl ingestion.

Joenny Manuel Astacio Ottenwalder, 36, and 29-year-old Kira Lee Davison, who was previously using the last name Villalba, are charged with child abuse causing death in the overdose of Astacio, who died in November 2021.

Josh Tolini, a defense attorney representing Ottenwalder, told The Gazette that a mistrial was declared in the case on Thursday after a police officer who was testifying accidently said something during their testimony that was not supposed to be released to the jury.

Tolini declined to comment on the specifics of what was said by the police officer.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney spokesperson Howard Black confirmed that a mistrial had been declared on Thursday to The Gazette.

Ottenwalder and Davison will return to court for their new trial date next month on March 6.

During the first day of testimony on Tuesday, attorneys gave opening statements that were a glimpse into the main defenses of both Ottenwlader and Davison, namely, that the other parent of Astacio was more responsible for his death than the other.

Tolini, one of the defense attorneys representing Ottenwalder, claimed during his opening statements that the night Astacio died he was being looked after by Davison, who was allegedly smoking fentanyl in bed before falling asleep.

Attorneys representing Davison during their opening statements argued that while Davison was asleep with their son, Ottenwalder was awake doing drugs with a friend and playing video games, neglecting to check in on Astacio during that time.

Both defense attorneys also spent time during opening statements to insinuate the charges against their client were too drastic, and that while both accept some blame for Astacio's death, they didn't knowingly or recklessly cause the death of their son.

Prosecutor Brien Cecil's opening statement claimed that the evidence presented over the jury trial will show that both parents were responsible for the death of Astacio, not just one, and that the high levels of fentanyl found in both of the couple's systems at the time of Astacio's death makes them equally liable.

"Both Joenny and Kira allowed their son to die," Cecil said near the end of his opening statements. "The people ask that at the end of the case you the jury find both of them guilty."

Ottenwalder and Davison also face a separate case, in which both are accused of providing fentanyl to a 13-year-old girl who overdosed twice, has been delayed.

The second jury trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 13, but because of concerns over the two trials overlapping, as well as attorneys representing Ottenwalder saying they weren't ready, the trial date was rescheduled for July 17.

Both Ottenwalder and Davison face two counts of child abuse causing serious bodily injury, controlled substance distribution to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

