Mistrial declared in Danny Masterson rape case after jury is deadlocked

The jury weighing the rape charges against “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson announced Wednesday, Nov. 30, it was hopelessly deadlocked and a mistrial was declared.

Masterson, 46, was charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home from 2001 to 2003 and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.

A retrial is scheduled for March 27, 2023.

A spokesperson for Masterson said two jurors voted to convict Masterson on the first charge. Four believed he was guilty on the second count and five believed him guilty on the final charge, the spokesperson said.

Masterson’s lawyer declined to comment.

In a joint statement, two of the women who accused Masterson — both of whom are former members of the Church of Scientology — said they were “obviously disappointed” at the mistrial.

Masterson, who still belongs to the church, had “evaded criminal accountability for his deplorable acts,” they said. “However, we are collectively resolved to continue our fight for justice, including in civil court, where we have alleged that Mr. Masterson, along with the Church of Scientology, its leader David Miscavige, and others conspired to systematically stalk, harass, and intimidate us when we sought to shed light on Mr. Masterson’s actions.”

A church spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office in a statement said it will now consider next steps relating to prosecuting the case.

“While we are disappointed with the outcome in this trial, we thank the jurors for their service,” the statement said. “We also want to give our heartfelt appreciation to the victims for bravely stepping forward and recounting their harrowing experiences.”

Masterson has denied all the allegations leveled against him by the women. Masterson has also denied assaulting a fourth woman, identified as Jane Doe #4, who told the court he had raped her, too. While the judge allowed testimony by Jane Doe #4, Masterson was not criminally charged with raping her.

Story continues

The announcement came on the sixth day of deliberations, after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo had given the panel Thanksgiving week off.

The jurors sent Olmedo a note on Nov. 18 saying they had been “unable to reach a unanimous decision” on any of the three forcible rape counts against Masterson.

“You have been deliberating for an insufficient amount of time,” Olmedo said before she excused them for the holiday break.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com