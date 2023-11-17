Mistrial declared after federal jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid

Jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict on federal civil rights charges against a former Kentucky police officer charged in the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial. Brett Hankison was charged with using excessive force during a drug warrant search in Louisville in 2020 that claimed the life of Taylor, a Black woman. None of the 10 shots Hankson fired struck anyone, but prosecutors said the ex-officer violated the rights of Taylor and others with his gunfire. The judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors deadlocked after days of deliberations. The mistrial could lead to a retrial if federal prosecutors decide. Prosecutors didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

