Mistrial declared in Jonelle Matthews case that riveted Colorado

John Frank
·1 min read

A three-decade-old cold case in the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews ended when a judge declared a mistrial Thursday.

What happened: A Weld County jury could not reach a verdict on the main charges against 70-year-old Steve Pankey. He was arrested in 2020, a year after the 12-year-old girl's remains were found buried at an oil and gas field outside Greeley.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The jury did find Pankey guilty of false reporting to authorities, a misdemeanor. Pankey did admit during the trial that he lied to law enforcement, the Greeley Tribune reported.

Flashback: Matthews disappeared from her home five days before Christmas in 1984. Her case riveted Colorado and gained national media attention.

  • Pankey, an Idaho resident, landed on detectives' radar early in the investigation, saying he had information about the case.

  • The indictment accused Pankey of forcing Matthews from her home at gunpoint and shooting her in the head.

What's next: Prosecutors are considering whether to pursue another trial, 9News reported.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories