Mistrial declared in Jonelle Matthews case that riveted Colorado

A three-decade-old cold case in the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews ended when a judge declared a mistrial Thursday.

What happened: A Weld County jury could not reach a verdict on the main charges against 70-year-old Steve Pankey. He was arrested in 2020, a year after the 12-year-old girl's remains were found buried at an oil and gas field outside Greeley.

The jury did find Pankey guilty of false reporting to authorities, a misdemeanor. Pankey did admit during the trial that he lied to law enforcement, the Greeley Tribune reported.

Flashback: Matthews disappeared from her home five days before Christmas in 1984. Her case riveted Colorado and gained national media attention.

Pankey, an Idaho resident, landed on detectives' radar early in the investigation, saying he had information about the case.

The indictment accused Pankey of forcing Matthews from her home at gunpoint and shooting her in the head.

What's next: Prosecutors are considering whether to pursue another trial, 9News reported.

