Mistrial declared after jury can't reach a verdict in West Chester quadruple homicide case

Gurpreet Singh

Update at 12:02 p.m.: The jury in the West Chester quadruple homicide trial of Gurpreet Singh said they cannot reach a verdict, thus resulting in a mistrial, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard announced Friday.

Original reporting: WEST CHESTER - There was no evidence of juror misconduct in the West Chester quadruple homicide trial, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard said as he denied the motion for a mistrial.

The judge announced his decision following arguments from both the prosecution and defense over potential misconduct by two jurors who are fighting and name-calling after jurors deadlocked Thursday.

The defense team for 40-year-old Gurpreet Singh moved for a mistrial, while the state told Howard they wished to remove both jurors and substitute alternates.

Howard determined the juror in question, No. 83, was following the law.

Instead of siding with one side or the other, Howard brought the jury in and handed them a form to fill out. The form has two options: either continue deliberating or further deliberations will not do any good.

The jury is now weighing those options.

Jurors had been deliberating Friday morning whether to convict Singh of killing his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in April 2019.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Here is a sample of some of the issues cited by the state early Friday:

Juror No. 111 called No. 83 “an idiot”

Juror No. 111: “I have raised my voice at her, I’m just not always going to be able to keep my composure”

Other Juror: “The two of them are causing a delay while they argue. They will never be open to other juror’s opinions.”

Other Juror: “We have two jurors who are extremely aggressive, they are basically screaming at each other…”

The judge already said late Thursday he had a difficult decision to make about the case after the jury announced earlier that day they were deadlocked after only deliberating since late Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues

The judge told jurors to keep trying to reach a verdict.

Jurors deliberated for several more hours Thursday until the judge released them at about 10:30 p.m.

Since this is a death penalty case, the jury is sequestered until they reach a verdict.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jury can't reach a verdict in West Chester quadruple homicide case