Mistrial declared as jury can't reach decision in Saint Anselm College rape trial

Dec. 13—A judge declared a mistrial in the rape trial of a former Saint Anselm College student on Friday after a Hillsborough County jury announced it was deadlocked.

Prosecutors said they will speak to the victim and determine what the next move will be, but as of now felony rape charges remain pending against Massachusetts resident John C. "Jack" Dowding, 25.

The jury had been deliberating for about 12 hours before announcing late Friday afternoon that it was deadlocked, said the prosecutor, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Jonathan Cowal.

"Hung juries are super difficult for both sides," Cowal said. He said the hung jury does not change the office's opinion of the facts of the case.

Dowding's attorney, Manchester lawyer Donna Brown, did not return messages seeking comment.

The three-day trial, which took place last week in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, featured the testimony of both Dowding and the victim.

Dowding is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault; he's accused of continuing a sexual assault despite the woman's repeated refusals. Dowding has claimed the sex was consensual.

The incident took place in April 2019 at a dormitory at the Saint Anselm campus. Dowding was a senior at the time and was arrested about a month later. He did not participate in the college commencement.

The victim remained a student and graduated this past May.