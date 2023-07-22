Mistrial declared after jury deadlocked in YNW Melly double murder trial

As the jurors walked into the courtroom, YNW Melly stood stone faced, a far contrast from how the rapper has acted throughout his double murder trial.

There was no verdict. The rapper stiffled a smile.

The jury, after three days of deliberation, couldn’t come to a final decision Saturday on Melly’s two first-degree murder charges.

“We are still unable to reach a unanimous decision,” the jury wrote to Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy.

Murphy declared a mistrial as the jury confirmed it was in deadlock. On Friday, the second day of deliberations, the jury said it wanted to know what the options were if it couldn’t come to a decision.

Murphy brought the jury back into the courtroom and read them the Allen charge, a set of instructions given to a jury that believe it’s deadlocked. The charge urges jurors to continue deliberating before coming to a conclusion.

“We appreciate the fact you were here and ready to serve,” Murphy told the jurors.

Melly’s family exited the courthouse solemnly after hearing the decision and did not want to comment on the mistrial.

WHAT DOES A MISTRIAL MEAN?

A mistrial doesn’t mean Melly was found not guilty. Prosecutors may pursue a new trial within 90 days of the original trial, in most cases.

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table before closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel) Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of shooting to death his childhood friends Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. in an alleged drive-by cover-up after spending the night of Oct. 26, 2018, at a Fort Lauderdale recording studio. Williams and Thomas, both aspiring rappers with the YNW collective, were known as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, respectively.

The 24-year-old’s case is among the first being considered after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law to lower the threshold for a death sentence to an 8-4 jury vote, from a unanimous vote.

WHAT HAPPENED IN CLOSING ARGUMENTS?

In closing arguments Thursday, prosecutor Kristine Bradley flashed a slideshow on the screen, each slide with a puzzle piece on the top left corner. The puzzle pieces intertwined toward the end of Bradley’s presentation, which delved into the reconstruction of the shooting, cellphone location data, Melly’s supposed gang affiliation and an alleged confession the rapper sent on Instagram.

They pieced together a collage including snapshots of Melly, the bodies of Williams and Thomas and other key evidence in the case.

Asst. State Attorney Kristine Bradley stands in front of a diagram of the trajectory of bullets into the car as she gives her closing argument in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel) Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

“The overall picture puts Mr. Demons in the back seat of that Jeep,” she said. “It puts him holding a gun. We don’t need a murder weapon to know that he committed these two crimes.”

Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein during closing arguments strolled over to the lectern, immediately poking holes at the state’s case. For Adelstein, the defense has plenty of reasonable doubt: From evidence presented, from conflicting evidence and from a lack of evidence.

Adelstein questioned why Bradley was scrambling to get another another DNA test just weeks before the trial. He also alleged that Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti ignored other possible suspects when investigating the case.

Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein motions towards Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel) Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

“Everything was directed to get this kid,” Adelstein said while pointing at Melly. “That’s why he ignored everything. That’s why he intimidated and threatened anybody who said something different.”