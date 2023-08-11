Mistrial declared for Kennewick murder suspect after judge questions his mental health

A murder trial was cut short this week after the accused shooter’s behavior called into question his mental health.

Anthony T. Spearman’s trial for killing Leonard Slack Jr., 65, began on Monday, but before the second day was finished his actions sparked concern by Judge Jackie Shea Brown.

She declared a mistrial and ordered a mental health evaluation from Eastern State Hospital to determine if Spearman is able to understand the proceedings and help his attorney.

Deputy prosecutors objected to delaying the trial any longer.

A hearing is now set for Sept. 7 to review the results of the evaluation.

The 40-year-old previously admitted to killing his neighbor before later withdrawing that plea and a trial was scheduled.

Spearman is accused of shooting and wounding Slack inside a Hood Avenue apartment in August 2021. Slack died two days later of injuries that doctors at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center found were much worse than initially believed.

Spearman pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on March 31 and was facing a 17-year prison sentence. But a problem with the paperwork filed by prosecutors allowed him to take back the plea.

Hood Avenue shooting

Slack went to a neighbor’s door asking for help in August 2021.

The neighbor spotted a tall, skinny man wearing all black and a baseball cap running down the stairs and then heard Slack yelling for help. He found Slack bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Officers found Slack “hunched over on the living room floor,” court documents said. “The couch was flipped over and a living room table appeared as though it had been thrown or broken and was lying on its side in the living room.”

A bronze revolver was found underneath him on the floor, documents said.

Slack, who was bleeding from his forearm and stomach, said Spearman had shot him, court documents said.

He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick where he again named Spearman as his attacker. He claimed Spearman was trying to rob him, but couldn’t answer more questions before being taken into surgery.

Spearman was arrested at the Thunderbird Motel in Pasco days after the shooting.