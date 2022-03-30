Mistrial declared in murder case

Mar. 30—ANDERSON — A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of Joshua Treadwell after a Madison County jury could not agree on a verdict Tuesday evening.

Treadwell, 31, Indianapolis, was charged with murder in the Oct. 25, 2020, shooting death of Arneshia Fuller after an ongoing dispute.

Treadwell maintained he shot Fuller, of Anderson, in self-defense.

Jurors deliberated for several hours before Circuit Court Division 3 Andrew Hopper declared a mistrial and set May 23 for a new trial.

In his closing statement, Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp said it was the day the jurors would bring justice for Fuller.

Kopp said there were only three witnesses to the shooting, and the evidence firmly showed Treadwell didn't act in self-defense.

He said it was up to the jurors to determine if the use of deadly force was reasonable in the shooting death of Fuller.

Kopp said that on the day she died, Fuller was talking "trash" to Treadwell's girlfriend, Brooklyn Parnell, about an incident that took place Oct. 1, 2020.

He said that all the witnesses testified they only heard one shot on the night Fuller died in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.

Kopp said at one point that Treadwell went to Parnell's car, obtained a gun and shot Fuller.

None of the witnesses or people at the scene ever saw Fuller with a gun.

One witness testified that Fuller said, "If I had my gun, I would shoot you," Kopp stated.

Kopp said Treadwell's testimony that there was a shot fired after he left the scene of Fuller's shooting is ridiculous.

Kopp said Treadwell waited more than a week to claim that Fuller's shooting was in self-defense.

Defense attorney Cody Cogswell said a holster with Fuller's fingerprints on it was located at the scene.

"If you see a holster, there was a gun," he said.

Cogswell said everyone at the scene of the shooting initially lied to police.

"It's reasonable that my client saw the gun (in Fuller's hand) and acted in self-defense," he said.

Cogswell said according to Treadwell's testimony, there were two shots fired.

"One was in Fuller, and the other in the back of Parnell's car," he said.

Kopp said Cogswell was asking the jury to speculate about why the holster got there and why police found no gun.

"We don't know how the bullet hole got in Parnell's car," he said.

