Mistrial declared in murder trial of Austin officer Christopher Taylor in death of Michael Ramos

A Travis County jury has been unable to reach a verdict in the murder trial of Austin police officer Christopher Taylor, who fatally shot Michael Ramos, a 42-year-old Black and Hispanic man, in April 2020. On the fifth day of deliberations, the judge has declared a mistrial in a case that instantly ignited community outcry and fueled the city’s social justice protests weeks later.

Prosecutors must now evaluate whether to take Taylor to trial again in coming months or attempt to otherwise resolve the case, including through a possible dismissal. Deadlocked juries that result in a mistrial are rare in criminal cases.

On the third day of deliberations, Judge Dayna Blazey issued an “Allen charge,” which urges a hung jury to reach a verdict. Blazey reminded jurors that if they could not come to a consensus, she would have to declare a mistrial and the case would be tried again.

Though jury deliberations are secret, there were some indications of the content of their discussions. Jurors requested to hear portions of testimony when other officers on the scene explained why they didn’t shoot at Ramos’ vehicle.

Taylor is thought to be the first in the Austin Police Department’s history to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting, coming amid a wave of indictments against officers by Travis County prosecutors on allegations of excessive force.

Taylor still faces a second murder charge in connection with the 2019 death of Mauris DeSilva, who was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed. Karl Krycia, who was present during the Ramos shooting, has also been charged with murder for shooting at DeSilva. Police said DeSilva moved toward officers with a knife. Trials in those cases are expected in early 2024.

Taylor, who joined the force in 2014, shot and killed Ramos after he and fellow officers were called to a Southeast Austin apartment complex amid reports of drug use in the parking lot. A caller told 911 that Ramos had a gun, although police later determined he was not armed, and the 911 caller testified at trial that she was relaying information from other residents.

When officers arrived, Ramos did not obey their commands, and police used a so-called “less lethal” round on him. Ramos then got in a Toyota Prius and began driving, and that’s when Taylor fired.

Witnesses captured the shooting on video, and Taylor’s use of lethal force immediately prompted questions. Six weeks later, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, thousands of protesters poured into Austin streets, calling for police reform. Many local demonstrators cited both men’s deaths.

At the heart of the case, prosecutors said Taylor’s use of deadly force was unreasonable, arguing that Ramos was only attempting to flee and highlighting that Taylor was the only officer at the scene who shot.

Taylor’s defense attorneys contend that Taylor opened fire because he feared for his life and the lives of fellow officers, providing a legal justification for using deadly force.

The inability for the jury to reach a verdict followed testimony that included policing experts, fellow officers with Taylor during the incident and other civilian witnesses.

The courtroom also was filled each day with Taylor supporters, including fellow police officers, and social justice activists who closely watched the proceedings.

Michael Bullock, newly elected president of the Austin Police Association, who takes the new position in January, said before the trial's conclusion: "Officers feel targeted right now more than ever. We've got more officers under indictment right now more than ever, so this verdict obviously has the potential to impact a large chunk of our department as to how the law enforcement profession is viewed right now."

Chris Harris, director of policy of the Austin Justice Coalition, said prior to the outcome that the case could help establish how and whether prosecutors proceed with future cases.

“A lot is riding on this and the other upcoming cases on the docket here in Austin,” he said. “When agents of the state are allowed to kill people with impunity, we are all less free.”

Before the charges against Taylor, the last time an Austin police officer faced criminal charges in a shooting death was in 2013 when Charles “Trey” Kleinert was indicted on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of Larry Jackson Jr. The case was later dismissed.

Since District Attorney José Garza took office in January 2021, prosecutors also have brought charges that did not involve a death against about two dozen more police officers. In most of those cases, officers are facing charges of aggravated assault after being accused of causing injuries to protesters during the 2020 social justice protests.

