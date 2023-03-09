Mistrial declared in murder trial of man who beat woman, left her in road

Antoine P. Phillips, 34, (right) sits with Franklin County Public Defender Jennifer Baughman (left) on Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court where he was on trial for murder in connection with the death of his on-and-off girlfriend Jamie Fulton. The judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday.

A murder trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court ended abruptly Wednesday in a mistrial after Franklin County prosecutors played a video in court without redacting discussion of another crime the defendant is accused of.

Antoine P. Phillips is accused of causing 35-year-old Jamie Fulton's death on May 18, 2021. A video in the case against Phillips shows him beating his girlfriend and leaving her body lying on Westerville Road in Blendon Township and at least six vehicles running her over, killing her.

A different video of Phillips in which he talks to police after Fulton's death was played in court Wednesday, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook. In that video, an officer mentions that Phillips is accused of raping someone in 2018 in a different pending case.

That information is prejudicial, meaning it unfairly biases the jury, and prosecutors were supposed to redact those parts of the video, Holbrook said.

The judge said his hands were tied, and he declared a mistrial Wednesday.

Prosecutors can bring the case to trial again. The Franklin County Prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Haley Pohlman (closest to camera) shows a picture of Jamie Fulton on screen in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Antoine P. Phillips, 34, was on trial for murder in connection with the death of Fulton, Phillips' on-and-off girlfriend. The judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday.

