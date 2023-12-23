Mistrial declared in oilfield worker Tevin Morrissette's murder trial

A jury could not agree if Tevin Morrissette was guilty of murder after shooting his coworker at an oil rig in 2022 where the two men lived, following a trial in Carlsbad District Court.

A mistrial was declared Friday after the three-day trial on Morrisette’s single charge of second-degree murder, after the jury deliberated for about five hours including an overnight break on Thursday.

After being polled, jurors were deadlocked at a vote of 7-5 in favor of a guilty verdict.

Tevin Morrissette embraces a member of his legal team after a mistrial was declared in Morrissette's murder trial, Dec. 22, 2023 in Eddy County District Court. Morrissette was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of Avery Weathers in May 2022.

Prosecutor Austin Spindle said the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office would retry the case, and District Judge AnneMarie Lewis scheduled a pretrial conference for Feb. 19, 2024.

Defense attorney Christopher Mills said he planned to make a motion to set conditions for Morrissette’s release pending the new trial, as the defendant was held in pretrial detention since his arrest in May 2022.

“He’s been a model at the jail I understand,” Mills said of his client. “He’s a good kid. He wants to see this through as much as everyone.”

Here’s what happened on the last days of Tevin Morrissette’s murder trial.

Defense blames ‘complicated’ jury instructions for preventing verdict

The jury deliberated for about three hours Thursday night, took an overnight break and deliberated for about two more hours Friday morning but could not reach a unanimous conclusion.

“Hung juries are disappointing in that there’s no resolution,” Mills said after the mistrial was declared. “The jury was very closely divided. In reality, they were split.”

He posited the jury’s difficulty in reaching a verdict arose from “complex” jury instructions issued by the court.

Defense attorney Christopher Mills makes his case that Tevin Morrissette acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Avery Weathers, during cross examination in Morrissette's trial on a charge of second-degree murder, Dec. 20, 2023 in Eddy County District Court.

The instructions included the requirements for conviction of second-degree murder, along with lesser charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter to be considered by jurors.

Mills said he hoped the hung jury would show both parties that the case was unlikely to be decided by a jury and could lead to a plea agreement.

“We’re doing a disservice to the people of New Mexico if we can’t resolve a case because of complicated jury instructions,” Mills said. “I really don’t think the common person off the street is going to understand them.”

'I was scared,' Morrissette said in his defense

Morrissette testified in his own defense Dec. 21 at the end of the trial, after the state rested and the defense presented its case.

He said on May 15, 2022 he and his roommate Avery Weathers, the man he is accused of shooting in the chest once, planned to watch a basketball game in their living quarters on an oil drilling rig in a remote location in southern Eddy County.

The two men were joined by another coworker from a nearby rig Tim Thomas, who was as an eyewitness to Morrissette shooting Weathers.

The defense did not debate that Morrissette shot Weathers, and he admitted it on the stand but argued the act was in self-defense.

From the witness stand, Morrissette described Weathers as a close friend and said the three men were drinking, talking, listening to music and cooking steaks before the incident.

Tevin Morrissette takes the witness stand in his own defense, Dec. 21 in Eddy County District Court. Morrissette was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Avery Weathers in May 2022.

He said everything was normal until late in the night when an argument between Morrissette and Weathers turned violent.

They had disagreed over a Bible verse, Morrissette said, before Weathers punched Morrissette in the head.

The blow knocked him down Morrissette said, then Weathers was proceeded to punch him. Morrissette ultimately suffered a dislocated shoulder, an injured ear and several scrapes and bruises in the fight, the defense contended.

Eventually Thomas separated the two, Morrissette said, and he went to his truck to get a gun.

Morrissette said he aimed to diffuse the situation by drawing the weapon, but it only appeared to anger Weathers more.

He said Weathers reached for the gun, and Morrissette fired twice.

A bullet hit Weathers in the chest, near the armpit, according to evidence presented at trial.

Morrissette described his shock at the beating he said he sustained, and his confusion following the incident. He said he didn’t see any blood from Weathers after the shooting and didn’t think the victim was shot at first.

“I thought the fight was over, but it just intensified when I got my firearm,” Morrissette said. “He became more aggressive. I didn’t think I shot him. My first thought was to see if he was alright. I was in shock.”

Mills suggested Morrissette was suffering a concussion after the fight and was given fentanyl during treatment at the hospital, drawing doubt for the accuracy of his later interview with police and comments to a dispatcher during a 911 call.

Prosecutor argues defendant’s story changed 'too many times to count’

During his closing arguments, Spindle leaned on the contradictions he said were present between Morrissette’s observations during the 911 call, his interview with Detective Rory Preece of the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office and statements made by the defendant in court.

“He told a lie and can’t keep it straight,” Spindle said before the jury. “It’s not self-defense to shoot someone while they’re walking away. That’s murder. He used more force than necessary. He thought about it when he pulled the trigger, and then he took that step and still did it anyway.”

Prosecutor Austin Spindle makes his closing arguments for convicting Tevin Morrissette of second-degree murder, Dec. 21, 2023 in Eddy County District Court.

Spindle took the jury back to the night of the shooting.

He described the scene, where the three men hung out outside the living trailer, with Morrissette’s Chevy Tahoe containing the gun nearby.

He described how Morrissette got “his butt whooped,” and was angry at Weathers.

Spindle contended Morrissette walked several feet to the driver’s side door of the Tahoe, got the gun and walked back to where Weathers was standing at the entrance of the trailer.

That’s when Morrissette purposefully shot Weathers intending to kill him, Spindle said.

“Minutes went by. Avery (Weathers) had abandoned the fight,” Spindle said to the jurors. “We are here today because Mr. Morrissette decided he was going to pull the trigger after getting into a fight with his quote unquote best friend.

“He thinks if he can convince you that it was self-defense, he can walk out of here today. I’m asking you not to let him do that.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Mistrial declared in oilfield worker's murder trial in Carlsbad court